7 WARMEST cities in Russia

Russia is known for its cold winters, but, in these places, it will be warm even in January. And, in summer, the real heat awaits.

1. Sochi

Legion Media Legion Media

The Black Sea resorts are located in the subtropics. Sochi is one of the hottest cities in Russia: the average annual temperature is above +14°C/+57°F and the climate is mild, without fluctuations. In winter, it's usually around +10°C (+50°F), in summer +30°C (+86°F).

2. Yalta

Travel Faery/Getty Images Travel Faery/Getty Images

It is also warm in Crimea in both winter and summer. One of the most famous resort towns is Yalta. The average annual temperature is like in Sochi. In winter, it's usually rainy and foggy, while any snow that has fallen melts quickly.

3. Derbent

Legion Media Legion Media

One of the oldest cities in Russia is located on the shore of the Caspian Sea. Winters are usually warm, but summers are often above +35°C (+95°F).

4. Astrakhan

Legion Media Legion Media

This southern city on the Volga River has a continental climate. In winter, it can drop to -20°C (-4°F) for a few days, then everything melts and, the next day, it's below zero again and icy. In summer, the heat is around +30°C (+86°F), often with strong winds.

5. Volgograd

Legion Media Legion Media

The climate in Volgograd is similar to that of Astrakhan: hot in summer and freezing in winter. In 1940, a temperature of +42.6°C (+109°F) was recorded. The minimum temperature in Volgograd that same year was a frosty -33°C (-27.4°F).

6. Grozny

Legion Media Legion Media

Summers in the Chechen capital are very hot and dry, often exceeding +35°C (95°F). In winter, however, temperatures fall just below freezing, but the winds make it seem much colder.

7. Elista

Kirill Braga/Sputnik Kirill Braga/Sputnik

Kalmykia's capital city sees temperatures rise above +40°C (104°F) in the summer, while winter temperatures are usually just below freezing. It rarely snows in Kalmykia, but there are occasional 20-degree frosts. However, they do not last long.

