Botovskaya: The longest cave in Russia! (PHOTOS)

Travel
Russia Beyond

Alexander Osintsev/irk.ru
The length of the underground labyrinths in Irkutsk Region is more than 70 kilometers, but research is still ongoing.

Alexander Osintsev/irk.ru

There are both spacious galleries and narrow passages, where you can move only by crawling, according to IRK.ru

Alexander Osintsev/irk.ru

The inside of the cave is covered with numerous stalactites and stalagmites. In addition, two pure lakes were discovered there, which were simply called the ‘Sea’ and the ‘Ocean’. 

Alexander Osintsev/irk.ru

The temperature In Botovskaya is the same all year round – about zero degrees Celsius (~32°F). 

Alexander Osintsev/irk.ru

This cave in the taiga was accidentally discovered by geologists in 1946, having mentioned it in their report. But, they began to study it seriously only in the 1990s.

Alexander Osintsev/irk.ru

Scientists believe that people knew about these underground passages 6,500 years ago. In addition to human traces, they also found dog tracks. 

Alexander Osintsev/irk.ru

Tourists are, however, forbidden to enter, with only groups of scientists allowed to descend it. 

Alexander Osintsev/irk.ru

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Russian regions irkutsk
