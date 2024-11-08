Botovskaya: The longest cave in Russia! (PHOTOS)

The length of the underground labyrinths in Irkutsk Region is more than 70 kilometers, but research is still ongoing.

There are both spacious galleries and narrow passages, where you can move only by crawling, according to IRK.ru.

The inside of the cave is covered with numerous stalactites and stalagmites. In addition, two pure lakes were discovered there, which were simply called the ‘Sea’ and the ‘Ocean’.

The temperature In Botovskaya is the same all year round – about zero degrees Celsius (~32°F).

This cave in the taiga was accidentally discovered by geologists in 1946, having mentioned it in their report. But, they began to study it seriously only in the 1990s.

Scientists believe that people knew about these underground passages 6,500 years ago. In addition to human traces, they also found dog tracks.

Tourists are, however, forbidden to enter, with only groups of scientists allowed to descend it.

