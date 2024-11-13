Agate Rooms: A ‘terem’ like Olympus

Catherine II confessed in a letter to the architect Falconet that she "would like to have a project of an antique house, planned as in ancient times". Her dream was realized by Scottish architect Charles Cameron.

In Tsarskoye Selo, he created a whole complex of buildings in the image of Roman baths, which included the ‘Cold Bath’.

Tsarskoye Selo State Museum Tsarskoye Selo State Museum

On the first floor, there were swimming pools and steam rooms, while, on the second floor, which was called the ‘Agate Rooms’, there were offices, including the Agate and Jasper, a library and reception halls.

Tsarskoye Selo State Museum Tsarskoye Selo State Museum

There, the empress studied documents in the mornings and answered letters. Different types of jasper were used to decorate the second floor, including the ‘Urazovskaya’ jasper, which was dubbed ‘meat agate’, because of its rich, deep red color. Hence, the name of the entire floor.

Tsarskoye Selo State Museum Tsarskoye Selo State Museum

Unlike the panels of the legendary Amber Room, which could be moved from palace to palace, the jaspers of the Agate Rooms were created to decorate only this building.

Tsarskoye Selo State Museum Tsarskoye Selo State Museum

The stone plates were glued to the walls, massive doors, columns and complemented with marble and porphyry.

Tsarskoye Selo State Museum Tsarskoye Selo State Museum

The combination of Roman architecture with decoration in the style of Russian mosaics made an indelible impression. Poet Gavriil Derzhavin called it “a ‘terem’ equal to Olympus”.

Tsarskoye Selo State Museum Tsarskoye Selo State Museum

During the Great Patriotic War, the Agate Rooms suffered greatly: German troops broke the doors, destroyed the bronze decor and damaged the jasper panels.

Tsarskoye Selo State Museum Tsarskoye Selo State Museum

After restoration, the building returned to its original appearance. Today, you can see the luxurious Agate Rooms only in the summer in good weather.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country







If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.