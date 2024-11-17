10 ideas for a winter trip to Russia (PHOTOS)

Tent camp on the ice of Lake Baikal near the island of Olkhon.

The cold season is no reason to stay at home. Let's visit Father Frost (Russian Santa Claus), hunt for the northern lights and get acquainted with the New Year's capital.

1. Veliky Ustyug

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

This ancient city of the Russian North is a real open-air museum. There are more than 150 cultural heritage sites, including 28 majestic churches from the 17th-18th centuries. The city is also famous for its crafts: it is the birthplace of “frost on tin” and northern niello on silver.

And the most famous resident of Veliky Ustyug is Ded Moroz (Father Frost). In his fiefdom, you can not only meet him in person, but also walk along a fairy-tale path and ride on a Russian stove.

2. Kirov

12345/Getty Images 12345/Getty Images

This city became the New Year's capital of Russia 2025, taking over the baton from Suzdal, which means that guests can expect fun winter fairs and excursions. In addition, you can learn the secrets of the ‘Dymkovo’ toys, visit the residence of the Kikimora Vyatskaya and walk along the Alexander Grin Embankment.

3. Rybinsk

skaman306/Getty Images skaman306/Getty Images

This city will take you back to the 19th century. Rybinsk is a merchant city on the Volga River, the center of which is stylized in the olden days. Even the signs of cafes and stores are made in the same retro style.

There is also a museum of the Nobel brothers, who developed the oil industry in the city and on the Volga.

4. Arkhangelsk

Pavel Lvov/Sputnik Pavel Lvov/Sputnik

Arkhangelsk is one of the main cities in the Russian North. Before the construction of St. Petersburg, it was the port of Arkhangelsk that was Russia's commercial and cultural “window to Europe”.

Today, you can see the old wooden merchant houses, try Pomor dishes in restaurants with a modern twist and stroll along the embankment of the Dvina River.

Legion Media Legion Media

And, not far from the city is the ‘Malye Korely’ Museum of Wooden Architecture, where giant mills and Pomor houses are collected and housed.

5. Murmansk

Dmitry Dubov/Sputnik Dmitry Dubov/Sputnik

Dreaming of seeing the Northern Lights? Then head to Murmansk, the world's largest city above the Arctic Circle. It is convenient to get there by train, airplane and car. In December, the polar night arrives, which lasts 41 days, but the city is brightly illuminated. And, if you are lucky, you will see the Northern Lights.

Yelena Vereshchaka/TASS Yelena Vereshchaka/TASS

The best place to admire this phenomenon is outside the city – for example, in the old fishing village of Teriberka, popular with tourists today.

6. Kirovsk

Alexei Oblov/Getty Images Alexei Oblov/Getty Images

Kirovsk is a city in Murmansk Region at the foot of the Khibiny Mountains. There are ski resorts there (the main one is ‘Bolshoi Vudyavr’), but it will also be interesting for those who do not ski.

In Kirovsk, you will find the northernmost botanical garden in Russia, opened back in 1931. Imagine, figs, agave and even coffee grow beyond the Arctic Circle!

7. ‘Krasnaya Polyana’

Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

For skiing enthusiasts, the main winter destination is ‘Krasnaya Polyana’ near Sochi. It has the largest skiing area in the country, with more than 170 kilometers of slopes of varying difficulty levels. There are also a lot of hotels, cafes and entertainment for the whole family. Read more about ‘Krasnaya Polyana’ and other winter resorts here.

8. Lake Baikal

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Ice is a big reason to travel to Baikal! The famous lake freezes completely closer to February and there are dozens of types of ice and ice formations. You will also see various patterns of cracks and bubbles that form in the crystal clear water. The easiest way of getting to Baikal and Olkhon Island is from Irkutsk.

9. Suzdal

Legion Media Legion Media

The beauty of Russian winter in the ancient city of the Golden Ring! There are sights at every step: the Suzdal Kremlin, the Museum of Wooden Architecture and many merchant houses. There are also a lot of cafes and souvenir stores on Market Square. In the cold season, they sell ‘sbiten’, a hot honey-based drink, on the streets to make walking even more pleasant.

10. Moscow

Maxim Churusov/TASS Maxim Churusov/TASS

The streets of Moscow in winter are decorated with a variety of light garlands that make the city feel very cozy. Winter fairs with carousels, ice skating rinks and treats open in the center. The most beautiful streets for winter walks in the capital, meanwhile, are Nikolskaya Street, Arbat Street and Kamergersky Lane.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.