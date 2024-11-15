7 most picturesque railroad routes in Russia (PHOTOS)

Want to enjoy beautiful scenery from the train window? Here are some travel ideas that will captivate you with unique and unusual views.

1. Vorkuta – Labytnangi

Legion Media Legion Media

This railroad above the Arctic Circle is part of the ambitious ‘Soviet Transpolar Mainline’ (‘BAM’) project, which was never completed. It links the largest northern cities of Vorkuta and Salekhard (you can get to it from the city of Labytnangi by crossing the Ob River) and runs right along the northern part of the Ural Range. The mountains there are low, often without peaks, covered with snow almost all year round and surrounded by tundra.

The train travels slowly and you'll have about 10 hours to admire the rugged beauty of the Polar Urals.

2. Circum-Baikal Railroad

Legion Media Legion Media

You can ride along Lake Baikal on either a sightseeing train or a regular commuter train.

The Circum-Baikal Railroad was built at the beginning of the 20th century to connect the western and eastern parts of the Trans-Siberian Railway. Today, it has become one of the most popular tourist routes in Russia.

The journey starts at Slyudyanka I station and ends at Baikal station.

The railroad goes around the southern part of the lake and passes through 38 tunnels cut into the rocks. Overall, the journey will take approximately five hours.

3. Adler – Rosa Khutor

Serjio74/Getty Images Serjio74/Getty Images

It takes less than an hour to get from the Black Sea coast to the famous ski resorts. The modern ‘Lastochka’ electric train operates between the two regions.

Sit by the window, because, this way, you will see picturesque views of the Caucasus Mountains, the Mzymta River and the ski lifts.

4. Tuapse – Adler

Legion Media Legion Media

And, if you prefer sea views, take a train ride from Tuapse to Sochi and Adler. Right along the Black Sea coast is a railroad line connecting the Adler Olympic Park to the city of Tuapse. The trip takes about 2.5 hours.

5. Pyatigorsk – Kislovodsk

Legion Media Legion Media

The electric train running between the two oldest resorts of the Caucasian Mineral Waters passes through the mountains. In the middle, there is another resort town, Essentuki, where you can also stop off and walk around.

6. Amur-Yakutsk Mainline

Legion Media Legion Media

This railroad connects Yakutia with the Trans-Siberian Railway and the Baikal-Amur Mainline. The journey from Nizhny Bestyakh to Tynda, the capital of BAM, will take almost a day.

The railroad is built on permafrost and passes through forests and rivers. Along the way, you will see the Yakut cities of Tommot, Aldan and Neryungri.

7. Trans-Siberian Railway

Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik

The world's longest railroad is also the most scenic and picturesque. For a whole week, the train travels from Moscow to Vladivostok across the entire country, with the scenery and time zones constantly changing beyond the window.

