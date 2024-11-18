This ANCIENT idol was created in the early Iron Age!

This is not an ordinary idol, this is the idol of the master of the Angara taiga! On the top of a hill, located on the left bank of the Taseeva River in the Motyginsky District, Krasnoyarsk Territory, there is an unusual ancient monument – a sculpture made of a block of sandstone, on which a man's face has been carved.

The Ust-Taseev idol was discovered in 1976. It dates back to the Early Iron Age (that is, the 4th-1st century BC) and is considered to be one of the northernmost stone sculptures in Asia.

Many beliefs are associated with it, for example, one of them says that if you fall asleep there, you will have very realistic and nightmarish dreams.

In a severe thunderstorm, lightning always strikes the hill: having discovered this unusual feature, the people who lived there erected the sculpture and began to bring it gifts.

Oer time, many tribes “modified” its appearance to resemble them. Initially, it was similar to the Siberian Scythians – with a beard, mustache and furrowed eyebrows.

And, by the time of the Russians' exploration of Siberia, it had acquired more mongolian facial features.

Scientists believe that the Tungus, having become acquainted with tobacco, decided to share their valuable discovery with the idol: that's how it got a hole for a pipe.

