Zaraisk: 5 reasons to visit the town with an ancient kremlin (PHOTOS)

This ancient city, located 145 km from Moscow, is a year older than the capital. In the 16th century, it stood on the southernmost border of Rus’, so a kremlin with powerful fortress walls was erected there and which has been perfectly preserved.

1. Visit the Zaraisk Kremlin

Legion Media Legion Media

How many kremlins do you know other than the Moscow Kremlin? Well, in total, there were more than 20 kremlins in Russia, but only 12 have survived to this day and this one has been immaculately preserved. Already on the approach to the city, you will be impressed by the mere sight of this fortress. Many times, these walls withstood the raids of the Crimean Tatars and other foes, but the kremlin was never taken.

2. Gaze upon the icon of Nikola Zaraisky

Legion Media Legion Media

In the St. Nicholas Cathedral of the kremlin, there is an ancient miracle-working icon of St. Nicholas (Nikola of Zaraisk). According to legend, in the 13th century, the icon arrived in Zaraisk with the blessing of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker himself. He appeared in a dream to his servant in Korsun (Chersonesos on the territory of modern Crimea) and ordered to carry his miracle-working image to the Ryazan land (Ryazan is not far from Zaraisk).

Public domain Public domain

Many people went to worship the shrine, including Tsar Ivan the Terrible, the victor of the Poles, Prince Dmitry Pozharsky and Emperor Alexander II.

3. Have a look at a prehistoric bison

Oleg Krasnov Oleg Krasnov

Back in Soviet times, a Paleolithic site was discovered in Zaraisk. And, in 2001, a unique artifact was found during excavations – a statue of a bison made of mammoth tusk, about 22,000 years old! According to the museum workers, there is no such thing anywhere else in the world: it is the Zarai bison that ended up on the cover of the catalog of a large exhibition of prehistoric antiquities in London Victoria and Albert Museum.

4. Taste a local honey pastry

Each region of Russia has their own flour and honey treat recipes – in some places, it was gingerbread ('pryanik'), while in others, honey cake ('kovrizhka'). The Zaraisk ‘kovrizhka’ has been known since the 19th century. Today, you can taste it with different variations of spices in the first Russian ‘Kovrizhechnaya’ near the Zaraisk Kremlin.

A special kind of ‘kovrizhka’ – ‘Fyodor's joy’ – is dedicated to Fyodor Dostoevsky, whose Darovoye family estate is located near Zaraisk.

5. Climb the water tower

A 29-meter high water tower is another local landmark and one of the highest points in the city. Climbing to the top, you will not only see the whole city from the top, but also be able to look over the surrounding area for almost 30 km.

Legion Media Legion Media

The red brick keep tower was built in 1916. It supplied water to half of the city. The old water tanks can still be seen inside.

BONUS: See contemporary artists from all over Russia

Oleg Krasnov Oleg Krasnov

Zaraisk is a town with a rich cultural heritage. For example, Auguste Rodin's student Anna Golubkina came from there. Her house in the city is now a museum.

And, recently, a festival of contemporary art titled ‘Reboot. 2.0’ opened in Zaraisk. In the House of revolutionary poet G.A. Machtet, meanwhile, you can see the works of Russian artists from all over the country. And, in the brand new ‘TSEKH’ urban art space, works by local authors are on display.

