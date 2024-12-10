World's LARGEST ice rink opens in St. Petersburg! (PHOTOS)

The ice rink is located on the embankment of the Gulf of Finland.
Right from the ice, you can see the new architectural landmarks of St. Petersburg – the ‘Lakhta Center’ skyscraper (the tallest in Europe!) and the ‘Gazprom Arena’ stadium (home to FC ‘Zenit’ St. Petersburg), which looks like a giant spaceship.
The most sharp-eyed will notice the lights of Vasilyevsky Island on the opposite bank.
The ice rink looks especially beautiful after sunset, when the ice is illuminated with bright blue and white lights – the colors of ‘Zenit’. The flagpole of this team became the centerpiece of the ice rink.
There is a separate area for children, as well as cozy cafes and rest areas.
This winter season, organizers expect up to one million visitors!
In the mornings, you can ice skate for free, while the most expensive ticket costs 500 rubles (approx. $5).
By next season, they promise to open a year-round warm outdoor swimming pool.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox