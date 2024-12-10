World's LARGEST ice rink opens in St. Petersburg! (PHOTOS)

The ‘Flagpole’ ice rink on Krestovsky Island occupies an area of 28,000 sq. meters (301,390 sq. ft.) and several thousand people can skate on it at once. The achievement was recorded in the Russian Book of Records.

The ice rink is located on the embankment of the Gulf of Finland.

Right from the ice, you can see the new architectural landmarks of St. Petersburg – the ‘Lakhta Center’ skyscraper (the tallest in Europe!) and the ‘Gazprom Arena’ stadium (home to FC ‘Zenit’ St. Petersburg), which looks like a giant spaceship.

The most sharp-eyed will notice the lights of Vasilyevsky Island on the opposite bank.

The ice rink looks especially beautiful after sunset, when the ice is illuminated with bright blue and white lights – the colors of ‘Zenit’. The flagpole of this team became the centerpiece of the ice rink.

There is a separate area for children, as well as cozy cafes and rest areas.

This winter season, organizers expect up to one million visitors!

In the mornings, you can ice skate for free, while the most expensive ticket costs 500 rubles (approx. $5).

By next season, they promise to open a year-round warm outdoor swimming pool.

