7 reasons to celebrate the New Year in Russia (PHOTOS)

Take a walk around winter fairs, see cities in bright, colorful decorations and, of course, take part in the fun party atmosphere!

1. Participate in the main holiday of the country

Celebrating New Year in Novosibirsk. Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik

New Year's Eve is the favorite holiday of Russians, which is celebrated on a grand scale. They celebrate it with relatives, friends and even strangers and, sometimes, with all of them together! On New Year's Eve, concerts and festivities are held on the central squares and streets in Russian cities until dawn.

2. Visit New Year's fairs

Moscow's most famous New Year fair is located new GUM store. Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik

Winter fairs with carousels, entertainment, stalls with treats and souvenirs open as early as the beginning of December. They usually run until Old New Year's Eve (January 14), so there are always plenty of gifts and experiences for everyone.

3. See winter theater performances for children & adults

Kirill Zykov/Sputnik Kirill Zykov/Sputnik

In Russia, it is often said that New Year's Eve was created specifically for children. During the holidays, there are performances and concerts with fairy-tale characters associated with winter, where each child receives a present. In recent years, performances on ice or in exotic locations, such as dolphinariums, have become especially popular.

4. Hop on Father Frost’s train

Ded Moroz and Snegurochka in Vladivostok. Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik

The symbol of the New Year, a kind, old bearded man with presents, travels around Russia on his train. For several weeks, ‘Ded Moroz’ (aka Father Frost) manages to personally congratulate Russians in dozens of cities and towns. And Ded Moroz's journey ends in Veliky Ustyug, where he has an official residence.

5. Learn New Year traditions of the regions

The meeting of Ded Morozes in Chita. Evgeny Epachintsev/Sputnik Evgeny Epachintsev/Sputnik

In addition to the all-Russian Father Frost, many regions have their own traditional winter characters. In Karelia – ‘Talviukko’, in Yakutia – ‘Chyshaan’, in Tatarstan – ‘Kysh Babai’. They also have residences where they receive guests and organize fun festivals. Sometimes, Ded Morozes from different regions even celebrate together.

6. Admire the illumination

The decorations of Zelenogradsk city, Kaliningrad Region Vitaly Nevar/Sputnik Vitaly Nevar/Sputnik

Russian cities love to decorate with the brightest decorations and luxurious illumination. And it's not only streets, but also public spaces and even public transport – trams and buses.

7. Experience winter entertainment

The ice rink in St. Petersburg. Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Ice towns, slides, themed ice rinks in a variety of styles – these and other amusements appear, on average, a month before the New Year. As a rule, they all have equipment rentals and warm, cozy cafes!

