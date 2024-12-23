Don't miss out!
What the most beautiful villages of Russia look like in winter (PHOTOS)

Travel
Anna Popova

You can admire them at any time of the year, but, with the onset of cold weather, these villages become just fabulously beautiful!

Kinerma (Republic of Karelia)

Kimzha (Arkhangelsk Region)

Sudislavl (Kostroma Oblast)

Lalsk (Vyatka Oblast)

Ustye (Vologda Oblast) 

Verkola (Arkhangelsk Oblast)

Zaozerie (Yaroslavl Region) 

Shushenskoye (Krasnoyarsk Region)

Purnema (Arkhangelsk Oblast)

Tayaty (Krasnoyarsk Region) 

