'Volcano' to be the new terminal of the Kamchatka Airport

Travel
Russia Beyond
This is what the new building of the Yelizovo airport in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which will appear in 2025, will look like.

Yelizovo

It’s inspired by Kamchatka's Gorely Volcano, which has an ice lake in its crater.

The project was invented by Italian architectural bureau ‘Claudio Silvestrin Architects’.

Yelizovo

In the center of the building will be a hotel with 120 rooms in the form of a giant egg 25 meters in height.

Yelizovo

In addition, the new terminal will have a convention and exhibition center, a cafe, souvenir stands, Duty Free stores and local brand kiosks.

Yelizovo

The terminal is designed for up to 1,145 passengers per hour. There will also be a parking lot for 940 cars near the airport. 

Yelizovo

kamchatka airoports
