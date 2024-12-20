'Volcano' to be the new terminal of the Kamchatka Airport

It’s inspired by Kamchatka's Gorely Volcano, which has an ice lake in its crater.
The project was invented by Italian architectural bureau ‘Claudio Silvestrin Architects’.
In the center of the building will be a hotel with 120 rooms in the form of a giant egg 25 meters in height.
In addition, the new terminal will have a convention and exhibition center, a cafe, souvenir stands, Duty Free stores and local brand kiosks.
The terminal is designed for up to 1,145 passengers per hour. There will also be a parking lot for 940 cars near the airport.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox