'Volcano' to be the new terminal of the Kamchatka Airport

This is what the new building of the Yelizovo airport in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which will appear in 2025, will look like.

It’s inspired by Kamchatka's Gorely Volcano, which has an ice lake in its crater.

The project was invented by Italian architectural bureau ‘Claudio Silvestrin Architects’.

In the center of the building will be a hotel with 120 rooms in the form of a giant egg 25 meters in height.

In addition, the new terminal will have a convention and exhibition center, a cafe, souvenir stands, Duty Free stores and local brand kiosks.

The terminal is designed for up to 1,145 passengers per hour. There will also be a parking lot for 940 cars near the airport.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.