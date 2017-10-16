The top 10 punchlines from Oxxxymiron’s rap battle with Dizaster in the U.S.

Russian rapper Oxxxymiron (Miron Fyodorov)Oxxxymiron.com/Global Look Press
On Oct. 15, Russian hip-hop superstar Oxxxymiron (real name Miron Fyodorov) went head-to-head with battle rap royalty Dizaster (real name Bachir Yagami), the star of Eminem’s new underground movie Bodied. Much like Conor McGregor in August, Oxxxy headed stateside with an overwhelming homegrown support and certainly held his own in a promotional battle far outside his comfort zone.
Taking heed from Dizaster’s Syrian roots, Oxxxymiron wasted no time in comparing the clash to the violence of the Syrian War, in which Russia is heavily involved. The St. Petersburg native also took a sly dig at controversial female rapper Azealia Banks, who sparked a fierce online backlash when she labeled UK grime as “trash.” This cheeky opener even got a cheer from Dizaster himself:
You’re about to witness a Russian airstrike on Syrian ranks
What you’ve got is inferior to Siberian tanks
You’re nothing but a civilian with silly old blanks
Who’s up his own ass like Azealia Banks
Although Dizaster has a distinguished battle rap career behind him, Oxxxy’s declaration that he’s only where he is because of his ties to Eminem must have hurt a little.
Hey, wanna know what else rhymes with
Featuring Eminem on your Twitter handle to get checks after
In battle rap, anything goes. Seriously - anything. So when Oxxxy brought up Dizaster’s troubled reconciliation between his Arab race and American patriotism, onlookers could only pity him:
Two million Muslims killed in 15 years, s**t, who cares?
You’ll still rep the flag like you’re Britney Spears
You’re out here right now battling me in LA,
And at the same time, the G.I.’s are blowing your cousins away
While a rap battle between an Arab-American and a Russian Jew is bound to be littered with racial slurs, it was the Russian who showed
I’m X-rated, next thing you’ll be getting your face caved in
I’ll show you the damage when you’re in a basement
I’m a Russian Jew, this is what happens when we get a late payment
Young Arab-Americans often carry the stereotype of being overly well groomed, and
Go and blow yourself a kiss, baby you’re so handsome
You’re not blowing up, you’re blowing yourself, you’re Marilyn Manson
Perhaps the most devastatingly humiliating swipe of the lot was Oxxxy picking apart the minority persona that Dizaster has built for himself. As
All you ever talk about is terrorism and catching a body
So the Muslim that you portray is a Wahhabi Jihadi
But I respect you brother…
If you don’t respect your own culture, then why should I?
While Dizaster’s put-downs of Russian culture were largely limited to jokes and poorly researched stereotypes, Oxxxy used his familiarity with both black and white American culture to highlight his Arab-American opponent’s lack of access to either sphere. Referencing Donald Trump,
As soon as Em disses Trump, he changes opinion; I call this behavior whoring
He listens to Alex Jones at night and Sway in the Morning
Pick a side… It’s as if you reside in a swing state of mind
Oxxxy’s American culture references just kept coming. This time, taunting Dizaster for trying too hard to fit into white American culture, he flipped the chorus of Kendrick Lamar’s classic single “Alright”:
Don’t be contrite, he’s still loving Trump alright
If it was Kendrick, he’d sing “we gon’ be alt-right”
Having mocked Dizaster’s stagnant music career outside of battle rapping, Oxxxy proceeded to demonstrate who’s the more versatile rapper by using the popular online meme “ladies, get you a man who can do both”.
I battle and I’m in the charts, that’s my personal oath
So any ladies looking for a man with personal growth
Don’t go for battle rappers, get yourself a man that can do both!
Despite all the hostility between the two rappers, it’s important to remember that this was
Verbal dispute may have the potential to cure this patient
The slowly dying Arab-Jewish, Russian-American relations
The battle had no official judges, but if we are to go by the buzz of the crowd, we can safely say that the Russian certainly made more of an impact. As
