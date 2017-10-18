Gold cache confiscated from smuggler before Magadan to Moscow flight

In Russia’s Far East, in the city of Magadan, a traveler tried to smuggle gold and cash past airport security before boarding a flight to Moscow.

The gold dust amounted to 700 grams and was hidden in the metal handles of his hand luggage.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Interior Affairs, the suspect is a 36-year-old resident of Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's Republic of Dagestan.

