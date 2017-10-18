First Russian accused of insulting atheists in the country

Krasnodar-based poet, Maxim Drozdov, is the first Russian in history accused of offending atheists. He wrote on Russian social network Vkontakte: “There are no people worse than nasty atheists, we should restore the inquisition!”

Offended Vkontakte users have tried to sue him, accusing Drozdov of inciting hatred and undermining human dignity.

Drozdov may face a fine of 300,000 to 500,000 rubles ($5000 to 8000) and could even be jailed for up to five years.

