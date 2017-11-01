How to buy a ticket to the Bolshoi Theater if you’re not Rockefeller

The Bolshoi Theater attracts many tourists.Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press
The most convenient way to buy a ticket for a classical Russian performance is to visit the theater’s official website and buy directly. It’s a great option if you know Russian because you can buy tickets online at almost any theater across the country. You can choose your seat from a plan and some theaters also show the level of visibility from each particular spot - just in case you don’t fancy a huge column obstructing your view.
Usually, the Bolshoi starts selling tickets three to four months ahead of each performance. Cheap tickets sell out very quickly so make sure to snap them up when you have the chance. For example, Bolshoi tickets for the Christmas fairy ballet The Nutcracker sold out by the end of October. The cheapest price was 1,000 rubles ($17)!
More and more Russian theaters are creating English versions of their websites, but not all. If you don’t speak the language, get a Russian friend to help - perhaps even buy them a ticket to say thanks.
There are several websites where you can buy tickets for theaters, concerts, and other events in Russia.
“Two years ago my parents visited me in Moscow and we decided to go to the Bolshoi Theater,” says Elena Mazzetti from Italy, who lives in Moscow.
“There were no tickets on the Bolshoi’s website, and we thought that we wouldn’t be able to see the performance, but when we were passing by the theater, we saw a man selling tickets in front of the box office. At first, we didn't believe him, thinking that the tickets may be counterfeit. But we wanted to see the show, and the price was not very high, so he agreed to come with us to the entrance. The ballet was excellent, with Svetlana Zakharova performing. But actually I don’t recommend buying tickets this way, it’s better to think about them in advance.”
