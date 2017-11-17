Sarah Jessica Parker provokes (small) outrage by confusing two types of Russian cars

Sarah Jessica Parker is quite familiar with Russia - here she is portrayed with famous Alyonka chocolate

The actress wanted to make a fun Instagram video during her visit to Moscow but something definitely went wrong.

Sarah Jessica Parker, an American actress and producer famous for her role in Sex and The City, paid a visit to Moscow to present her perfume brand SJP Beauty. While on the trip, she shot a video for Instagram in which she stands near a yellow Russian car (old and not very clean) and perfumes herself. “This is what happens on the road in Moscow,” Parker jokes.

But she made a mistake which several Russians considered unforgivable, putting the hashtag #Жигули (Zhiguli, Soviet and Russian car brand) on her video. Actually it was a Volga – another Soviet-time brand. Many users from Russia tried to explain it to Parker, some being pretty harsh.

“It’s a Volga , you stupid,” boriskochurov wrote. Many others, however, were more polite. For instance, reggie_kova wisely commented: “That’s a Volga not a Жигули. But close enough. Same crap. Lol. Surprised there’s actually one in Moscow.”

