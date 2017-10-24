American movie star takes to the red carpet in a dress by Russian designer

On Oct. 20, Hollywood celebrity and United Nations ambassador Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of her animated film The Breadwinner sporting a white demi-couture crepe dress by a Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko.

Angelina Jolie at the premiere for "The Breadwinner" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 20, 2017. Reuters Reuters

Sergeenko is known for dressing many stars, not only in Russia but also abroad. Her outfits have been draped over the likes of Dita Von Teese, Emma Stone, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, Lady Gaga, and even Beyonce!

Originally from Ust-Kamenogorsk in Kazakhstan, Sergeenko married Russian billionaire oligarch Danil Khachaturov. She eventually set up her own brand in 2011 and quickly earned herself a reputation as a leading designer.

