Author of iconic 1990s novels releases a new book every year reflecting problems in contemporary society.

Victor Pelevin was born on Nov. 22, 1962 and has created several myths and legends with his multilayered, complex, postmodernist writing style that has won him many literary awards including the Russian National Best Seller and Russian Little Booker Prize.

During the 1990s he rose to prominence with his books Omon Ra, Generation P, and Life of Insects.

Pelevin’s masterpiece, Chapayev and Pustota, (Buddha’s Little Finger in English) is regarded as Russia’s first Zen-Buddhist novel and is based on the indivisible nature of authentic and projected reality. He continues to comment on society through the written word, as shown in his text Love to Three Zuckerbrins, which touches on addiction and sin.

Read more about the contemporary classic writer in our column.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.