A new blue and red train dedicated to the upcoming World Cup has been launched on the Moscow Metro’s Circle Line.

Inside the carriages people can read interesting facts about previous tournaments, look at iconic football photos, and get acquainted with the event’s official mascot: A wolf called “Zabivaka” (“The one who scores”).

Sergey Kiselyov/Moskva Agency Sergey Kiselyov/Moskva Agency

