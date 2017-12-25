How will Russia look in 2046?

Some artists have their own special vision of the country's future.

The creators of the MXD art community present their new photo project "Russia in 2046," mixing surrealism with pop culture, including virtual reality, drones and robots.

MXD consists of five artists who turn the usual landscape into a parallel reality.

They are also known for the Existential Google project, where blocks with Google existential questions were placed in grey depressed landscapes.

This is about the future, but what about the present? We’ve collected some typical images of modern Russia, perfectly capturing the country as it is right now.

