How will Russia look in 2046?

Arts & Living
Russia Beyond
Some artists have their own special vision of the country's future.

The creators of the MXD art community present their new photo project "Russia in 2046," mixing surrealism with pop culture, including virtual reality, drones and robots.  

Evgeny Zubkov, one of the MXD project authors

MXD consists of five artists who turn the usual landscape into a parallel reality.

Evgeny Zubkov, one of the MXD project authors

They are also known for the Existential Google project, where blocks with Google existential questions were placed in grey depressed landscapes.

Evgeny Zubkov, one of the MXD project authors

This is about the future, but what about the present? We’ve collected some typical images of modern Russia, perfectly capturing the country as it is right now.

Evgeny Zubkov, one of the MXD project authors

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

multimedia