How do you imagine Russia summed up in one photo?

Here’s proof that Russians can laugh at themselves, and we guarantee these images will also have you in stitches.

Russians usually don’t like it when they are the butt of people’s jokes, especially from the West - but they do enjoy taking the mickey out of themselves. Several years ago, Internet users posted photos online with the caption: “All of Russia in one photo.” It went something like this:

Reuters Reuters

The joke has been fired up once again - it’s been given a second wind and people are posting more photos summing up the biggest country on the planet. The sign in the photo below says “Faraway Land.” It looks like something out of a deranged fairytale.

ВСЯ РОССИЯ В ОДНОМ ФОТО pic.twitter.com/rDkfSPZllC — анатолий ноготочки💅 (@A_Kapustin) 29 October 2017

Another user said the photo doesn't reflect all of Russia, posting this image in response:

ВСЯ РОССИЯ В ОДНОМ ФОТО pic.twitter.com/H7JvXK2nQe — Сергей Д (@sd0107) 29 October 2017

This triggered a Twitter flashmob - now scores of people are uploading amusing photos. One user simply posted a photo of a map of Russia. Who would dare argue that it doesn’t show “All of Russia in one photo”?

ВСЯ РОССИЯ В ОДНОМ ФОТО pic.twitter.com/AzczEEbhIf — stas (@dandyST) 29 October 2017

This is probably how some foreigners imagine Russia:

Вся Россия в одном фото pic.twitter.com/SfcJY2FC4D — Себирь (@_sebir_) 29 October 2017

And this photo is apparently an “eco” farmer’s road:

Вся Россия в одном фото. pic.twitter.com/5BajDPKE1v — Dougie Brimson (@Dougie__Brimson) 29 October 2017

This can also happen in Russia:

Вся Россия в одном фото pic.twitter.com/zZQ3J3YKp6 — mayakovsky (@tvoyhod) 29 October 2017

Orthodox transport...

Вся Россия в одном фото pic.twitter.com/KMXmVpd3yv — Konstantin Goncharov (@_DevStorm) 29 October 2017

A standard Russian shopping basket: Vodka, instant noodles, bread, and ketchup. (Some Twitter users argued that it should include frozen pelmeni – a favorite quick dish of students and bachelors)

Вся Россия в одном фото. pic.twitter.com/A8gFkFpc5h — Тот самый Мартин (@martin_camera) 29 October 2017

If you have a photo showing summing up Russia, please send it to us in the comments section below!

