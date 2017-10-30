How do you imagine Russia summed up in one photo?

Russians usually don’t like it when they are the butt of people’s jokes, especially from the West - but they do enjoy taking the mickey out of themselves. Several years ago, Internet users posted photos online with the caption: “All of Russia in one photo.” It went something like
Another user said the photo doesn't reflect all of Russia, posting this image in response:
This triggered a Twitter
This is probably how some foreigners imagine Russia:
And this photo is apparently an “eco” farmer’s road:
This can also happen in Russia:
Orthodox transport...
A standard Russian shopping basket: Vodka, instant noodles, bread, and ketchup. (Some Twitter users argued that it should include frozen pelmeni – a favorite quick dish of students and bachelors)
