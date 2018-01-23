Andrei Zvyagintsev's ‘Loveless’ nominated for an Oscar

Movie in the running for Best Foreign Language Film award.

A drama by Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Loveless tells the story of a couple going through a divorce. However, they are forced to try and put their differences aside when their son goes missing during one of their bitter arguments.

The movie will compete with A Fantastic Woman by Sebastian Leilo, The Insult by Ziad Doueri, On Body and Soul by Ildiko Enyedi, and The Square by Ruben Estlund.

