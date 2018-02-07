‘Don’t panic, Jeff’: Russians take on the Space X launch on Twitter

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster in space, following the Falcon Heavy launchAP
It’s impossible to get away from the Russian traffic police - and if you’ve got a Tesla, you also probably need deep pockets...
6 февраля 2018 г.
“Hello? Elon? Why am I in a Tesla? What’s happening?”
“Don’t panic, Jeff… “
We can only surmise the user implied Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who apparently found himself behind the wheel after a sudden blackout…
- Алло, Илон? Почему я в Тесле? Что происходит?— Nikita L. (@ofnobleblood) 6 февраля 2018 г.
- Don’t panic, Jeff... pic.twitter.com/ZKA0pie0Ba
“A Measured and Equal Response” – oil on canvas (2018)
Коллаж «Симметричный ответ». Холст, масло. 2018 pic.twitter.com/KNwLZmd3kT— Alexander Roslyakov (@ARoslyakov) 6 февраля 2018 г.
Here’s one comparing a dreary Russian urban landscape to Mars. Many people agreed…
6 февраля 2018 г.
Please say you remember Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas!
Так, ещё немного, правда простите, но очень трудно сдержаться. pic.twitter.com/hpqd1ydTEk— Александр Пелевин (@comrade_wolgast) 6 февраля 2018 г.
…and everyone who’s been to post-Soviet Russia remembers the sheer amount of Orthodox icons in taxis and the cars of strangers you hitchhiked with.
7 февраля 2018 г.
“In order to launch Falcon Heavy, Elon Musk has spent $500 mln. He might have got himself a Chelsey, the way Abramovich has done… the space suit worn by the dummy is the real deal. It took 3 years’ work.”
Чтобы запустить Falcon Heavy Илон Маск потратил $500 млн. А ведь мог, как Абрамович купить Челси. Скафандр на манекене настоящий, над ним работали 3 года. pic.twitter.com/P6CABopEQl— Гурьянов Сергей (@Segozavr) 7 февраля 2018 г.
