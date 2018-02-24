Bolshoi sets July dates for return of controversial ballet ‘Nureyev’

Pre-sale tickets to the show about the legendary dancer begin in March.

The ballet about the life of Soviet dancer Rudolf Nureyev will return to Moscow's Bolshoi Theater on June 26, 27 and 28. Advance sales of tickets will take place in March, although an exact date has not been announced yet.

Due to high demand for “Nureyev,” special rules for ticket buyers will apply. There will be a limit of two tickets per person for each performance date. Each ticket will be registered to a specific holder’s name with no changes permitted; spectators will be required to come to the theater with their passports for identification.

The world premiere of the ballet by director Kirill Serebrennikov, choreographer Yuri Posokhov and composer Ilya Demutsky played to a full house on Dec. 9 and 10 last year.

