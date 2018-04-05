10 Instagram accounts of Russian museums you should definitely follow

Subscribe to these Insta pages to stay up to date with the hottest exhibitions in the country’s top cultural establishments.

1. State Tretyakov Gallery

The State Tretyakov Gallery is Russia’s main museum of the national art; its treasures vary from ancient icons to modern art objects (New Tretyakov). Paintings from the Holy Trinity by Andrey Rublev and Kazimir Malevich’s Black Square are exhibited here. The museum’s Instagram shows both the work and active social life of the gallery including its visitors, new exhibitions, and social projects. Short lectures and adverts featuring Russian celebrities are also posted, like this one with popular singer Shnur diving head first into the Black Square.

2. Moscow Museum of Modern Art

The first Russian state museum of modern art, MMOMA, has a unique collection of 20th century Russian avant-garde works. Many pictures were purchased at auctions and galleries in Europe and the U.S. before returning home. Canvases by Marc Chagall, Natalia Goncharova, Mikhail Larionov, and many other distinguished painters are among them. The colorful Insta page of the museum shows objects from expositions of contemporary Russian and foreign painters, and pictures of master-classes and schools for curators organized by MMOMA.

3. Museum of Russian Impressionism

This private museum has a unique collection of Russian impressionist painters from the 19th and 20th centuries: Serov, Korovin, Kustodiev, Konchalovsky, Polenov, Pimenov, Gerasimov. Snaps of their paintings, the museum buildings, it’s visitors, and the exhibition ‘Wives’ - dedicated to the partners of famous Russian impressionists - can be found on the museum’s Instagram account.

4. State Hermitage Museum

The Hermitage is one of the largest and most significant museums in the world. Located in St. Petersburg, it boasts a rich and unique collection of fine and decorative arts. The Instagram of the museum is a big help even if you don't have the chance to visit it: By swiping through it's pics you'll become familiar with the most beautiful objects in the collections. You’ll also find short meditative videos dedicated to the museum, like this one:

5. Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

This posh museum of modern art financed by the Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich got its reputation for organizing exhibitions of world-famous modern artists, like Mark Rothko, Marina Abramovich, Raymond Pettibon, Yayoi Kusama, and many others. The museum also organizes educational programs for adults and children of different ages, film screenings, concerts, performances, and much more.

It’s Instagram account is one of the most interesting and colorful out of all the musuems, has Russian and English explanations for each picture, and shows Garage’s various objects, modern interiors, and visitors. Check out the short videos explaining the exhibitions, like this one:

6. Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts

The Pushkin has Russia’s largest collection of foreign art from ancient Egypt and Greece through to the beginning of the 21st century. Its collection of French art from the 19th to 20th centuries is one of the most famous in the world. The museum's Instagram posts pics of the best objects from its collection with a romantic touch: There’s a series showing couples visiting the museum, including one photo of a casanova proposing.

7. Multimedia Art Museum

The Multimedia Art Museum is the most popular place to see modern Russian and foreign photographers, like Alexander Rodchenko, Annie Leibovitz, Helmut Newton, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Brassay, and Nobuyoshi Araki. Every two years the museum organizes a biennale of contemporary photography. The museum houses more than 80,000 original prints and negatives made by Russian photographers, many of which can be seen on the museum’s Insta page, like this gallery by Boris Ignatovich, a pioneer of Soviet avant-garde photography during the 1920s and 1930s:

8. State Russian Museum

The State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg is the world's largest museum of Russian art. The museum collection has more than 400,000 objects and covers all historical periods and movements spanning 1,000 years: From the 10th to 21st century. If you want to be updated with the classics of Russian art, subscribe to its Instagram.

9. Faberge Museum

The unique collection of this decorative arts museum in St. Petersburg consists of masterpieces made by Carl Faberge and has more than 4,000 objects. This relatively new museum became very popular in the Northern capital and organizes temporary exhibitions as well. If you are a fan of beautiful objects the museum’s Instagram is for you.

10. Moscow Kremlin Museums

The Moscow Kremlin Museums located in the very heart of the Russian capital preserve the unique heritage of the country’s history, culture, and religion. Treasures, armor, weapons, household items, icons, and paintings are exhibited here. If you want to get familiar with Russia’s history and art starting with unique icons and the famous Monomakh's Cap, just follow the museum’s Instagram.

