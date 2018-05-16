Have a look at this painting. How much would you be willing to part with to have the pleasure of hanging it on your wall? How about $86 million - still interested?

Global Look Press Global Look Press

Russian artist Kazimir Malevich is generating big bucks from beyond the grave after his “Suprematist Composition” sold for a cool $85.8 at Christie’s Auctioneers in the Big Apple. In the process, the work becomes the most expensive Russian painting of all time.

Created in 1916, it previously sold for $60 million in 2008 at Sotheby’s. Not bad.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.