Malevich painting sells for record sum in New York

Culture
Russia Beyond

AFP
Russian painter’s ‘Suprematist Composition’ goes under the hammer for eye-watering price.

Have a look at this painting. How much would you be willing to part with to have the pleasure of hanging it on your wall? How about $86 million - still interested?

Global Look Press

Russian artist Kazimir Malevich is generating big bucks from beyond the grave after his “Suprematist Composition” sold for a cool $85.8 at Christie’s Auctioneers in the Big Apple. In the process, the work becomes the most expensive Russian painting of all time.

Created in 1916, it previously sold for $60 million in 2008 at Sotheby’s. Not bad.

auction paintings
