The Stenberg brothers were way ahead of their time and shaped the face of Soviet cinema with their bold, vibrant designs that channel the radical. They even created posters for Sergei Einstein's movies.

Vladimir and Georgii Stenberg, both masters of scenography and movie posters, plied their trade as the lead artists of the Soviet, state-owned “Sovkino” cinema company established in 1923.

In less than a decade they created more than 300 movie posters, including designs for foreign motion pictures.

All of them were made in their instantly recognizable avant-garde style, which Andy Warhol would transform into a worldwide trend some fifty years later.

The brothers signed their work "2 Stenberg 2" and added new interpretations to original posters to make them more relevant for Soviet viewers.

Look at these 10 Stenberg posters alongside their originals:

1. The Man without Nerves, 1924

Archive Photo, 2 Stenberg 2 Archive Photo, 2 Stenberg 2 2. Sonny boy, 1929 Public Domain, 2 Stenberg 2 Public Domain, 2 Stenberg 2 3. Little Lord Fauntleroy, 1921 Archive Photo, 2 Stenberg 2 Archive Photo, 2 Stenberg 2 4. The General, 1926 Public Domain, 2 Stenberg 2 Public Domain, 2 Stenberg 2 5. Crooked Straight, 1919 Archive Photo, 2 Stenberg 2 Archive Photo, 2 Stenberg 2 6. A Woman of Paris, 1923 Public Domain, 2 Stenberg 2 Public Domain, 2 Stenberg 2 7. Small Town Idol, 1921 Public Domain, 2 Stenberg 2 Public Domain, 2 Stenberg 2 8. Berlin: Symphony of a Great City, 1927 Archive Photo, 2 Stenberg 2 Archive Photo, 2 Stenberg 2 9. The Battling Orioles, 1924 Archive Photo, 2 Stenberg 2 Archive Photo, 2 Stenberg 2 10. Moulin Rouge, 1928 Archive Photo, 2 Stenberg 2 Archive Photo, 2 Stenberg 2 Here are some more examples of stunning work by Russian artists>>>

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.