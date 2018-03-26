21 Soviet sports posters to motivate you ahead of the World Cup

Soviet propaganda took pride in the country’s athletes and ignited public passion for sports.

Be hardy, if you want to be healthy!

Victor Koretsky, Vera Gutsevich, 1950 Victor Koretsky, Vera Gutsevich, 1950

Eat diversely, regularly and moderately. Getting fatter means getting older!

Boris Reshetnikov, 1958 Boris Reshetnikov, 1958

Comrades, get ready for exercising!

Nikolay Tereschenko, 1952 Nikolay Tereschenko, 1952

Sport is health, will power and bravery!

Victor Koretsky, 1957 Victor Koretsky, 1957

Sport is health and beauty!

Public domain Public domain

You may not be a champion, but you must be in good shape!

Alexander Daineka, 1933 Alexander Daineka, 1933

Athletes, fight for new achievements in sport!

Leonid Golovanov, 1955 Leonid Golovanov, 1955

Railroad workers, become members of “Locomotive” club, and start playing sports!

Public domain Public domain

Sun, air, and water multiply energy for labor!

Vladimir Kalensky, 1962 Vladimir Kalensky, 1962

Collective farmer, be athletic!

Alexander Daineka, 1930 Alexander Daineka, 1930

Soviet athletes are the pride of our country!

Victor Koretsky, 1935 Victor Koretsky, 1935

Be prepared for labor and defense!

Alexey Kokorekin, 1934 Alexey Kokorekin, 1934

Towards new victories in sports and labor!

Alexey Kokorekin, 1955 Alexey Kokorekin, 1955

The USSR is a mightly sports power!

Boris Reshetnikov, 1962 Boris Reshetnikov, 1962

Soviet football of the highest level!

Alexey Kokorekin, 1954 Alexey Kokorekin, 1954

Do you want to be like me? Exercise!

Victor Koretsky, 1951 Victor Koretsky, 1951

Youth, go skiing!

Maria Nesterova-Berzina, 1945 Maria Nesterova-Berzina, 1945

Youth, get on skates!

Public domain Public domain

We must set every world record!

Victor Govorkov, 1935 Victor Govorkov, 1935

Greetings to Soviet athletes!

Public domain Public domain

21.We stand for mass sportsmanship in downhill skiing!

Public domain Public domain

