21 Soviet sports posters to motivate you ahead of the World Cup

Soviet propaganda took pride in the country’s athletes and ignited public passion for sports.
- Be hardy, if you want to be healthy!
Victor Koretsky, Vera Gutsevich, 1950
- Eat diversely, regularly and moderately. Getting fatter means getting older!
- Comrades, get ready for exercising!
Nikolay Tereschenko, 1952
- Sport is health, will power and bravery!
- Sport is health and beauty!
- You may not be a champion, but you must be in good shape!
- Athletes, fight for new achievements in sport!
- Railroad workers, become members of “Locomotive” club, and start playing sports!
- Sun, air, and water multiply energy for labor!
- Collective farmer, be athletic!
- Soviet athletes are the pride of our country!
- Be prepared for labor and defense!
- Towards new victories in sports and labor!
- The USSR is a mightly sports power!
- Soviet football of the highest level!
- Do you want to be like me? Exercise!
- Youth, go skiing!
Maria Nesterova-Berzina, 1945
- Youth, get on skates!
- We must set every world record!
- Greetings to Soviet athletes!
21.We stand for mass sportsmanship in downhill skiing!
