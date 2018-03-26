21 Soviet sports posters to motivate you ahead of the World Cup

History
Nikolay Shevchenko

Victor Koretsky, 1957
Soviet propaganda took pride in the country’s athletes and ignited public passion for sports.
  1. Be hardy, if you want to be healthy!

Victor Koretsky, Vera Gutsevich, 1950

  1. Eat diversely, regularly and moderately. Getting fatter means getting older!

Boris Reshetnikov, 1958
  1. Comrades, get ready for exercising!

Nikolay Tereschenko, 1952
  1. Sport is health, will power and bravery!

Victor Koretsky, 1957
  1. Sport is health and beauty!

Public domain
  1. You may not be a champion, but you must be in good shape!

Alexander Daineka, 1933
  1. Athletes, fight for new achievements in sport!

Leonid Golovanov, 1955
  1. Railroad workers, become members of “Locomotive” club, and start playing sports!

Public domain
  1. Sun, air, and water multiply energy for labor!

Vladimir Kalensky, 1962
  1. Collective farmer, be athletic!

Alexander Daineka, 1930
  1. Soviet athletes are the pride of our country!

Victor Koretsky, 1935
  1. Be prepared for labor and defense!

Alexey Kokorekin, 1934
  1. Towards new victories in sports and labor!

Alexey Kokorekin, 1955
  1. The USSR is a mightly sports power!

Boris Reshetnikov, 1962
  1. Soviet football of the highest level!

Alexey Kokorekin, 1954
  1. Do you want to be like me? Exercise!

Victor Koretsky, 1951
  1. Youth, go skiing!

Maria Nesterova-Berzina, 1945
  1. Youth, get on skates!

Public domain
  1. We must set every world record!

Victor Govorkov, 1935
  1. Greetings to Soviet athletes!

Public domain

21.We stand for mass sportsmanship in downhill skiing!

Public domain

