Forget everything you thought you knew about ‘Russian’ dolls

Popovy Sisters' doll inspired by 'Ugly boy' song by Yolandi Visser
These hyperrealistic dolls are not your typical girl toy or matryoshka. About 40 cm tall, they’re made of polyurethane resin, plastic or porcelain, and they have correct anatomic proportions and are dressed in haute couture
Marilyn Manson with elements of gold
In 2002, the Popovy twins founded their brand, SISTERS, and now they collaborate with leading artists and fashion designers. Currently, Elena and Ekaterina are preparing for a big show in collaboration with celebrity fashion designer Michael Costello
Jean Paul Gaultier with two of his dolls
Popovy Sisters for Jean Paul Gaultier
“For one of the dolls, Mr. Gaultier asked us to make golden hinges in the wrists and golden nails,” said Ekaterina and Elena.
Popovy Sisters for Jean Paul Gaultier
“For the second
East-West inspiration
Each of the sisters’ collections reflects a different style and ethnic flavor. “Our main inspiration is nature because it’s an unsurpassed designer,” they said.
SAKURA cherry blossom (new 2018 release, limited edition)
The sisters tried their hand with oriental dolls in one of their most recent collections, which was called ‘Sakura.’ Japanese graphic artist Tokato
Popovy Sisters & Ingrid Baars collaboration print
Popovy Sisters' doll that inspired Ingrid Baars for limited edition prints
Without paying particular attention to fashion shows, the sisters several times noticed that their works keep pace with fashion trends.
For the presentation of their second doll prototype, the sisters made several wigs with multiple braids that interlace the body just like
The second doll prototype
“Following trends takes place naturally, and we feel good about it because our main job is fashion design, and dolls are our models in miniature.” The sisters say that they likely have a strong creative intuition.
Creating in the studio consumes nearly all their time, which is why their everyday dress is casual. But they have a few
Popovy Sisters
