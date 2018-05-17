20 of Russia's most bizarre manicure ideas: Yay or nay?

Noses, Kim Kardashian's best body part, or Gagarin taking off into space – what would you prefer to wear on your nails?

A Russian manicure studio called Nail Sunny recently went viral after congratulating Kylie Jenner on her newborn baby by creating a (slightly creepy) new type of nail art. The studio also invented “teeth nails” - which have features on many news sites.

Nail Sunny’s Instagram account already has 1.6 million followers, and regularly posts videos of manicures and bizarre designs.

Founders Eleonora and Arina Movsisyan confirmed to Afisha Daily that they like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and are always trying to create new nail art trends. At the moment the company only has studios in Russia, but plans to launch in Los Angeles next.

1. Can you guess who this hip hop singer is?

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 18 Апр 2018 в 1:30 PDT

2. Nails inspired by Cardi B’s outfit from the MetGaLa 2018

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 14 Май 2018 в 9:38 PDT

3. Kim Kardashian is clearly one of the artist’s idols

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 23 Апр 2018 в 10:11 PDT

4. Teeth nails...anyone?

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 8 Май 2018 в 9:07 PDT

5. Which one are you from Sailor Moon?

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 11 Май 2018 в 9:01 PDT

6. A space manicure for Cosmonautics Day

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 12 Апр 2018 в 7:29 PDT

7. Choose your man’s beard design

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 4 Май 2018 в 8:29 PDT

8. “So that your nails can breathe”... It seems Nikolai Gogol's Mayor Kovalev is not the only one to lose his nose

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 4 Май 2018 в 6:33 PDT

9. I’m loving it...

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 1 Окт 2017 в 10:06 PDT

10. Just an ordinary spring grill manicure

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 18 Апр 2018 в 8:58 PDT

11. Birthday nails for those who maintain their diet

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 16 Апр 2018 в 8:04 PDT

12. Masha and The Bear is popular in many countries, especially Russia, as you can see

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 12 Апр 2018 в 9:39 PDT

13. Your proof that you visited Moscow

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 11 Апр 2018 в 10:36 PDT

14. When Trump comes to Russia

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 14 Мар 2018 в 11:09 PDT

15. All the stereotypes about Russia on ten nails

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 4 Мар 2018 в 1:59 PST

16. Perfect Halloween manicure - after this you won’t need a costume

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 10 Фев 2018 в 9:10 PST

17. Congratulations for a pregnancy...

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 6 Фев 2018 в 11:43 PST

18 ...and for giving a birth

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 21 Фев 2018 в 7:24 PST

19. Christmas Nutcracker nails

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 21 Дек 2017 в 9:28 PST

20. It's London, baby!

Публикация от Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) 2 Май 2018 в 8:06 PDT

