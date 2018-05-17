20 of Russia's most bizarre manicure ideas: Yay or nay?

A Russian manicure studio called Nail Sunny recently went viral after congratulating Kylie Jenner on her newborn baby by creating a (slightly creepy) new type of nail art. The studio also invented “teeth nails” - which have
Nail Sunny’s Instagram account already has 1.6 million followers, and regularly posts videos of manicures and bizarre designs.
Founders Eleonora and Arina Movsisyan confirmed to Afisha Daily that they like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and are always trying to create new nail art trends. At the moment the company only has studios in
1. Can you guess who this
2. Nails inspired by Cardi B’s outfit from the MetGaLa 2018
3. Kim Kardashian is clearly one of the artist’s idols
4. Teeth nails...anyone?
5. Which one are you from Sailor Moon?
6. A space manicure for Cosmonautics Day
7. Choose your man’s beard design
8. “So that your nails can breathe”... It seems Nikolai Gogol's Mayor Kovalev is not the only one to lose his nose
9. I’m loving it...
10. Just an ordinary spring grill manicure
11. Birthday nails for those who maintain their diet
12. Masha and The Bear is popular in many countries, especially Russia, as you can see
13. Your proof that you visited Moscow
14. When Trump comes to Russia
15. All the stereotypes about Russia on ten nails
16. Perfect Halloween manicure - after this you won’t need a costume
17. Congratulations for a pregnancy...
18 ...and for giving a birth
19. Christmas Nutcracker nails
20. It's London, baby!
