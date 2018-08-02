Stunning St.Petersburg entryways you would kill to call your own! (PHOTOS)

People across Russia call the entrance and stairwell of apartment buildings as '
The locals are very proud of their entryways, there are many that look absolutely gorgeous (in contrast to the ordinary and uniform apartment blocks).
The Instagram account '
The channel is not merely a photographic project, but also a conservation-minded one, asking followers to share historical and updated information about these entryways, as well as others that the authors haven't discovered yet.
St.Petersburg's entryways are among the city's prime unofficial symbols, and there are plenty of enthusiasts there to arrange guided tours inside the most interesting buildings. Whenever in town, make sure to hunt down a tour - you will remember the experience for the rest of your life!
