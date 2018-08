The creator of Russia 2077 - Egneniy Zubkov - describes the images as a window into a parallel reality where modern technology juxtaposes mundane landscapes and everyday life in provincial Russia.

The series is part of the MXD project, which Zubkov co-founded. Its credo is “modern surrealism with references to pop-culture, but not only. We implant anything at all into the space , manipulate images, and turn a typical landscape into a parallel reality.”

