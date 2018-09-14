How love helped William Brumfield become America's authority on Russian architecture (VIDEO)

One of the most prominent US specialists in Russian architecture, Professor William Brumfield, dedicated almost 50 years to exploring and documenting Russian architecture and the changes that happened within our country for decades. In this documentary he recalls one of the most difficult times of his life, explains how he managed to illegally travel around the country during the Soviet times, when foreigners were being strictly observed, and even followed, and reveals his perception of Russia and Russians. The result of this romance with our country - dozens of books and thousands of publications and pictures, faithful friends and colleagues, love of his life and the extreme passion for his work, that inspires him every day.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.