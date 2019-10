15 cats in Russian paintings

Russian artists loved cats – from 19th-century classics Fedotov and Makovsky to the artists of the Russian avant-garde – Larionov or Serebryakova.

'The Merchant's Wife' (1918) by Boris Kustodiev (1878-1927) Russian Museum Russian Museum

'Morning Tea' by Vladimir Makovsky (1846-1920) Private collection Private collection

'Tête-à-tête' (1868) by Vladimir Makovsky (1846-1920) Private collection Private collection

'Russian Beauty with Cat' (1865) by Konstantin Makovsky (1839-1915) Private collection Private collection

'Girl With a Cat' (1882) by Ivan Kramskoi (1837-1887) The Museum of Russian Art The Museum of Russian Art

'Girl In Front of a Mirror' (1848) by Filipp Budkin (1806-1850) Belarusian National Arts Museum Belarusian National Arts Museum

'A Chess Game' ('Scenes from the life of the Russian tsars') by Vyacheslav Schwarz (1838-1869) Russian Museum Russian Museum

'Major's Betrothal' (1848) by Pavel Fedotov (1815-1852) Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

'Officer and His Orderly,' (1850-1851) by Pavel Fedotov (1815-1852) Russian Museum Russian Museum

'Her Favorite' (1905) by Nikolai Bodarevsky (1850-1921) Private collection Private collection

'A Girl With Kittens' (1895) by Ivan Gorokhov (1863-1934) Private collection Private collection

'At the samovar' by Ekaterina Kaciura-Falileewa (1886-1948) Russian Museum Russian Museum

'Venus' by Mikhail Larionov (1881-1964) Private collection Private collection

'Portrait Of A Lady With Her Cat' by Boris Grigoriev (1886-1939) Private collection Private collection

'Portrait of Natasha Lancere with a cat' (1924) by Zinaida Serebriakova (1884-1967) Private collection Private collection

