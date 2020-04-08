Isolation & art: Russian flash mob of recreating famous paintings

Joachim Wtewael - Bacchus

Alexandra Ergazina
When you have nothing to do in self-isolation, your imagination starts to wonder like never before. Because of this, more and more Russians are joining in on the online craze of doing parodies on fine arts masterpieces. And they are hilarious!

1. Johannes Vermeer - Girl with a Pearl Earring

2. Andy Warhol - Marilyn Diptych

3. Ilya Repin - Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan 

4. Mikhail Vrubel - The Swan Princess 

5. Pavel Fedotov - The New Cavalier

6. Pablo Picasso - Female nude from back

7. Pablo Picasso - Guernica 

8. Salvador Dali - Soft Construction with Boiled Beans (Premonition of Civil War)

9. Salvador Dali - The Persistence of Memory

10. Kazimir Malevich - The Black Square 

11. Kazimir Malevich - On the hayfield

12. Vasily Vereshchagin - The Apotheosis of War

13. Nicholas Roerich - Remember

14. John George Brown - A boy and his dog

15. Michelangelo - The Creation of Adam

16. Banksy - Love is in the Bin

17. Leonardo da Vinci - Lady with an Ermine

18. Sandro Botticelli - The Birth of Venus

19. Frida Kahlo - Self-portrait

