Isolation & art: Russian flash mob of recreating famous paintings

When you have nothing to do in self-isolation, your imagination starts to wonder like never before. Because of this, more and more Russians are joining in on the online craze of doing parodies on fine arts masterpieces. And they are hilarious!
1. Johannes Vermeer - Girl with a Pearl Earring
2. Andy Warhol - Marilyn Diptych
3. Ilya Repin - Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan
4. Mikhail Vrubel - The Swan Princess
5. Pavel Fedotov - The New Cavalier
6. Pablo Picasso - Female nude from back
7. Pablo Picasso - Guernica
8. Salvador Dali - Soft Construction with Boiled Beans (Premonition of Civil War)
9. Salvador Dali - The Persistence of Memory
10. Kazimir Malevich - The Black Square
11. Kazimir Malevich - On the hayfield
12. Vasily Vereshchagin - The Apotheosis of War
13. Nicholas Roerich - Remember
14. John George Brown - A boy and his dog
15. Michelangelo - The Creation of Adam
16. Banksy - Love is in the Bin
17. Leonardo da Vinci - Lady with an Ermine
18. Sandro Botticelli - The Birth of Venus
19. Frida Kahlo - Self-portrait
