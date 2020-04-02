Russians reenact greatest art masterpieces... at home (PHOTOS)

What to do in isolation? Some Russians are getting a little bored, so they made up a way to entertain themselves - and here are some of the funniest examples of their “art”.

1. Zinaida Serebryakova - At the Dressing-Table. Self-Portrait

Leila Kravtsova

2. Pablo Picasso - Absinthe lover

Olga Mitsenko

3. Pino Daeni - Restful

Yulia Edigaeva

4. Raphael - Sistine Madonna

Vera Radeeva

5. Sharaku - Ōtani Oniji III in the Role of the Servant Edobei

Veronika Shatokhina

6. Rogier van der Weyden - Portrait of a Woman with a Winged Bonnet

7. Bronzino - Portrait of a Lady with a Puppy

Tatyana Kovalchuk

8. Giorgione - Judith 

Elena Krentsel

9. Wassily Kandinsky - Composition 8

10. John Collier - Lady Godiva 

11. Charles Burton Barber - Marco on the Breakfast Table

12. Vincent van Gogh - Self-portrait with Bandaged Ear and Pipe

Nikolay Kodiy

13. Gustav Klimt - Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I 

Evgenia Kalina

14. Caravaggio - Medusa 

Maryna Tsherbatskaya

15. Illustration for “The Canon of Medicine” by Avicenna

Nastya Orehova

16. Quentin Matsys - The Ugly Duchess

17. Diego Velázquez - The Triumph of Bacchus

18.  Marc Chagall - Cow with Parasol

Anastasia Arestova

