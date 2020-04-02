Russians reenact greatest art masterpieces... at home (PHOTOS)

What to do in isolation? Some Russians are getting a little bored, so they made up a way to entertain themselves - and here are some of the funniest examples of their “art”.
1. Zinaida Serebryakova - At the Dressing-Table. Self-Portrait
2. Pablo Picasso - Absinthe lover
3. Pino Daeni - Restful
4. Raphael - Sistine Madonna
5. Sharaku - Ōtani Oniji III in the Role of the Servant Edobei
6. Rogier van der Weyden - Portrait of a Woman with a Winged Bonnet
7. Bronzino - Portrait of a Lady with a Puppy
8. Giorgione - Judith
9. Wassily Kandinsky - Composition 8
10. John Collier - Lady Godiva
11. Charles Burton Barber - Marco on the Breakfast Table
12. Vincent van Gogh - Self-portrait with Bandaged Ear and Pipe
13. Gustav Klimt - Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I
14. Caravaggio - Medusa
15. Illustration for “The Canon of Medicine” by Avicenna
16. Quentin Matsys - The Ugly Duchess
17. Diego Velázquez - The Triumph of Bacchus
18. Marc Chagall - Cow with Parasol
