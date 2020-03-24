What if paintings were in coronavirus quarantine (MEMES)

Don’t gather! Stay home! This social media public has imagined how the plots of the world’s finest art masterpieces would look like if they faced a coronavirus-like outbreak.
1. ‘The Last Supper’ by Leonardo da Vinchi
2. ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’ by Hieronymus Bosch (central part)
3. ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’ by Hieronymus Bosch (left part)
4. ‘Bogatyrs’ by Viktor Vasnetsov
5. ‘The Appearance of Christ Before the People’ by Alexander Ivanov
6. ‘The Last Day of Pompeii’ by Karl Bryullov
7. ‘The Barge Haulers on the Volga’ by Ilya Repin
8. ‘Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan’ by Ilya Repin
9. ‘Alyonushka’ by Viktor Vasnetsov
10. ‘The Hunters at Rest’ by Vasily Perov
