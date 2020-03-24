What if paintings were in coronavirus quarantine (MEMES)

Culture
Russia Beyond

Orda/vk.com
Don’t gather! Stay home! This social media public has imagined how the plots of the world’s finest art masterpieces would look like if they faced a coronavirus-like outbreak.

1. ‘The Last Supper’ by Leonardo da Vinchi 

Orda/vk.com

2. ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’ by Hieronymus Bosch (central part)

Orda/vk.com

3. ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’ by Hieronymus Bosch (left part)

Orda/vk.com

4. ‘Bogatyrs’ by Viktor Vasnetsov

Orda/vk.com

5. ‘The Appearance of Christ Before the People’ by Alexander Ivanov

‘The Appearance of Christ Before the People’ by Alexander Ivanov

‘The Appearance of Christ Before the People’ by Alexander Ivanov

Orda/vk.com

6. ‘The Last Day of Pompeii’ by Karl Bryullov

Orda/vk.com

7. ‘The Barge Haulers on the Volga’ by Ilya Repin

Orda/vk.com

8. ‘Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan’ by Ilya Repin

Orda/vk.com

9. ‘Alyonushka’ by Viktor Vasnetsov

Orda/vk.com

10. ‘The Hunters at Rest’ by Vasily Perov

Orda/vk.com

READ MORE: How Russians fight coronavirus with humor! Best memes and jokes

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Art humor paintings coronavirus
We've got more than 1,6 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies