Giant Russian letters capture St. Petersburg’s streets (PHOTOS)

St. Petersburg artists recently unveiled the ‘33 Signs’ project - that’s the number of letters in the Russian alphabet. You can now see the entire history of the Cyrillic alphabet across the city’s streets and learn how the Russian alphabet has been linked through the centuries.

Giant Russian letters suddenly appeared in different parts of St. Petersburg. The ‘33 Signs’ art project comprises 15 modern artists. Each of whom presented their own grapheme of the Cyrillic letter, but also those that have long disappeared from the language.

Yekaterina Phillipenko's "Ph" letter. Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege

According to project curator Mitya Kharshak, it was in St. Petersburg where the most significant reform of the Russian language initiated by Peter the Great took place. “The ‘33 Signs’ exhibition is a declaration of love to the Cyrillic alphabet,” he said.

Vitaly Pushnitsky. "Tse" letter. Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege

The exhibition starts at the Manege center with a Cyrillic Labyrinth installation that tells the story of the Russian alphabet.

Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege

From above it looks like the A letter, the first in the alphabet.

Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege

On Vasilievsky Island, there is the ‘Я’ (“Ya”) letter, made in the shape of a huge BBQ grill - that’s how the artist Peter Bely reflexed on a large number of abandoned grills after a weekend in nature.

Petr Bely's "Ya" letter. Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege

Next to the Mars Field a large letter ‘Ё’('Yo') appeared, with a height of more than 4 meters.

Andrei Lublinsky's "Yo" letter. Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege

The ‘Ш’ (“Sh”) letter, which looks similar to the inscription from a children’s ABC book, and filled with balls, located at the Sheremetyev Palace.

Andrei Voronov. "Sh" letter. Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege

The ‘Х’ (“Kh”) letter was placed on Zayachy Island, where the Peter and Paul fortress is located. It is made up of separate elements in the form of arrows that show the direction of movement. When a person walks around the letter, they get the impression that the installation is moving.

Mitya Kharshak's "Kh". Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege

In addition to modern letters, artists also created installations in the form of Cyrillic letters that have since disappeared from the alphabet, which will seem unfamiliar even to many Russians.

Boremir Bakharev. Ancient "Yus large" letter. Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege

For example, large and small ‘Yus’ letters that look like crosses and a ‘Yat’ letter that looks like a navy anchor.

Alexander Florensky. Old "Yat" letter. Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege

The letter installations will remain on display until mid-October.

Marina Koldobskaya. The soft sign. Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege Mikhail Vilchuk/Manege

