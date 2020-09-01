Moscow hosts the FIRST massive international book fair after the COVID pandemic

The Moscow International Book Fair will be held both online and offline in 2020 and offer a whole range of events and topics for eager readers and industry professionals alike.

Those who’ve ever visited The Moscow International Book Fair (MIBF) know that you won’t leave it without a giant goodie bag or even a suitcase bursting with books. You feel euphoria, run from one lecture hall to another trying to make the most from the jam-packed schedule and dreaming of a flywheel of time, one that Hermione Granger used to get to all her classes in Harry Potter.

Vitaly Belousov/Sputnik Vitaly Belousov/Sputnik

On September 2-6, 2020, this main Moscow literature event will be held for the 33rd time with COVID-19 not about to ruin bookworms’ plans. There’s also good news for those who will not or cannot attend physically - there will be virtual online access - just like we’ve already got used to with anything else during lockdown. The MIBF will be the first international book fair to be held both online and offline in the post-COVID world.

The book fair will reveal to the public new books from bestselling and renowned Russian authors, will raise the issue of post-COVID crisis in the book industry and how to deal with it, discuss the DIY trends in book publishing, as well as a variety of topics from copyright to new ethics in literature.

Komsomolskaya Pravda/Global Look Press Komsomolskaya Pravda/Global Look Press

“The digital transformation of the industry is happening right in front of our eyes”, according to the fair’s website. “Digital and traditional ways of creating, producing and doing business are mixing. New niches, market players, products, services and ideas on the brink of these two worlds are emerging every day.”

MIBF organisers see the fair as a platform to talk about the new business and technology cases and list the opportunities available to the book publishers. “By bringing together book industry professionals from all over the world, we will be able to find solutions for keeping our business relevant, sustainable and — ultimately — thriving,” states the MIBF website.

Artem Geodakyan/TASS Artem Geodakyan/TASS

The book fair will pay special attention to the children’s literature and illustration, as well as non-fiction publications.

The fair’s guest country of honor this year is South Korea, with a number of events showcasing the culture and book publishing trends of the country: mibf.info/korea_eng.

Highlights:

September 2, 2020

13:00 – 16:00 (Moscow time)

Industry Conference ‘Russian Book Market - 2020’

Click here for details

September 2, 2020

16:45–18:45

International panel discussion: ‘Current copyright issues in the national and international museum, exhibition and publishing activities’

Click here for details

September 2, 2020

17:00–19:00

International panel discussion: ‘Contemporary contests and awards in book illustration and design’

Click here for details

September 3, 2020

12:00 – 16:00

IPA International Conference: ‘How the book industry is emerging from the pandemic. Survival strategies and support trends’

Click here for details

September 3, 2020

11:30–12:15

Panel discussion: ‘South Korea’s literary trends’

Click here for details

September 4, 2020

11:00 – 15:00

Industry conference: ‘The new ecosystem of book publishing and distribution. The challenges of the digital age and the evolution of business models’

Click here for details

September 4, 2020

13:30–15:00

Master-class: ‘Non-fiction from a fiction Perspective’

Click here for details

September 4, 2020

15:15–16:15

Master-class: ‘The Illustrators Survival Guide: a general job overview and professional tools’

Click here for details

September 5, 2020

11:30–13:00

Panel discussion: ‘New ethics in modern children's literature. A conversation with publishers’

Click here for details

September 5, 2020

11:15–12:00

Discussion: ‘Interconnection of capitals: Paris - London through the eyes of modern Russian authors’

Click here for details

Click here for the full program of The Moscow International Book Fair, don’t miss the yellow banner ‘Online event’.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.