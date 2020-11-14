Most iconic Soviet people captured by Moisei Nappelbaum (PHOTOS)

Culture
Russia Beyond

Moisei Nappelbaum
This photographer revolutionized the art of portrait photography and took the most recognizable portraits of these legendary people.

Moisei Nappelbaum, a jew born in the Imperial Russian city of Minsk, started his career as an apprentice in a local photographic studio. As a result, he learned the technology of taking and printing photos and managed to open two photographic studios - one in Moscow and another in St. Petersburg, right on Nevsky Prospekt, the city’s main street. 

Moisei Nappelbaum

Moisei Nappelbaum

Archive photo

His most iconic photo was taken in 1918 - a portrait of revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin. And throughout the two following decades he took photographs of the most famous people in the Soviet Union, from politicians to poets and movie directors. 

Nappelbaum absolutely changed the way a studio portrait looks. He gave up strict poses and compositions, added a sense of life and used interesting angles. He played with light and shadow and achieved a psychological depth in the images of his models. 

Below are the most iconic portraits taken by Moisei Nappelbaum.

Politicians:

The first Soviet leader, Vladimir Lenin, 1918

The first Soviet leader, Vladimir Lenin, 1918

Moisei Nappelbaum
Another leader of the Bolshevik Revolution and Stalin’s main competitor, Leon Trotsky, 1921

Another leader of the Bolshevik Revolution and Stalin’s main competitor, Leon Trotsky, 1921

Moisei Nappelbaum
Lenin’s wife and revolutionary, Nadezhda Krupskaya, 1932

Lenin’s wife and revolutionary, Nadezhda Krupskaya, 1932

Moisei Nappelbaum
The main chekist, Felix Dzerzhinsky, 1921

The main chekist, Felix Dzerzhinsky, 1921

Moisei Nappelbaum
Joseph Stalin

Joseph Stalin

Moisei Nappelbaum

Literators:

Silver-age poet Alexander Blok, 1920

Silver-age poet Alexander Blok, 1920

Moisei Nappelbaum
Silver age poet Sergei Yesenin, 1910s

Silver age poet Sergei Yesenin, 1910s

Moisei Nappelbaum
Famous proletarian writer Maxim Gorky

Famous proletarian writer Maxim Gorky

Moisei Nappelbaum
Soviet writer Boris Pasternak, 1926

Soviet writer Boris Pasternak, 1926

Moisei Nappelbaum
Legendary female poet Anna Akhmatova, 1922

Legendary female poet Anna Akhmatova, 1922

Moisei Nappelbaum

Theater and cinema people:

Legendary Soviet movie director Sergei Eizenstein, 1930s

Legendary Soviet movie director Sergei Eizenstein, 1930s

Moisei Nappelbaum
Legendary theater director Vsevolod Meyerhold, 1932

Legendary theater director Vsevolod Meyerhold, 1932

Moisei Nappelbaum
Theater director Konstantin Stanislavsky, 1938

Theater director Konstantin Stanislavsky, 1938

Moisei Nappelbaum
Actress Faina Ranevskaya, 1928

Actress Faina Ranevskaya, 1928

Moisei Nappelbaum
Movie director Vsevolod Pudovkin, author of the iconic silent movie ‘Mother’, 1925

Movie director Vsevolod Pudovkin, author of the iconic silent movie ‘Mother’, 1925

Moisei Nappelbaum

Musicians:

Dmitry Shostakovich 

Dmitry Shostakovich 

Moisei Nappelbaum
Famous composer Aram Khachaturyan, 1939

Famous composer Aram Khachaturyan, 1939

Moisei Nappelbaum
Musician and composer Mstislav Rostropovich

Musician and composer Mstislav Rostropovich

Moisei Nappelbaum

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

ussr Soviet Union photography
We've got more than 1,8 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies