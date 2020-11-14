Most iconic Soviet people captured by Moisei Nappelbaum (PHOTOS)

This photographer revolutionized the art of portrait photography and took the most recognizable portraits of these legendary people.

Moisei Nappelbaum, a jew born in the Imperial Russian city of Minsk, started his career as an apprentice in a local photographic studio. As a result, he learned the technology of taking and printing photos and managed to open two photographic studios - one in Moscow and another in St. Petersburg, right on Nevsky Prospekt, the city’s main street.

His most iconic photo was taken in 1918 - a portrait of revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin. And throughout the two following decades he took photographs of the most famous people in the Soviet Union, from politicians to poets and movie directors.

Nappelbaum absolutely changed the way a studio portrait looks. He gave up strict poses and compositions, added a sense of life and used interesting angles. He played with light and shadow and achieved a psychological depth in the images of his models.

Below are the most iconic portraits taken by Moisei Nappelbaum.

Politicians:

The first Soviet leader, Vladimir Lenin, 1918 Moisei Nappelbaum

Another leader of the Bolshevik Revolution and Stalin's main competitor, Leon Trotsky, 1921 Moisei Nappelbaum

Lenin's wife and revolutionary, Nadezhda Krupskaya, 1932 Moisei Nappelbaum

The main chekist, Felix Dzerzhinsky, 1921 Moisei Nappelbaum

Joseph Stalin Moisei Nappelbaum

Literators:

Silver-age poet Alexander Blok, 1920 Moisei Nappelbaum

Silver age poet Sergei Yesenin, 1910s Moisei Nappelbaum

Famous proletarian writer Maxim Gorky Moisei Nappelbaum

Soviet writer Boris Pasternak, 1926 Moisei Nappelbaum

Legendary female poet Anna Akhmatova, 1922 Moisei Nappelbaum

Theater and cinema people:

Legendary Soviet movie director Sergei Eizenstein, 1930s Moisei Nappelbaum

Legendary theater director Vsevolod Meyerhold, 1932 Moisei Nappelbaum

Theater director Konstantin Stanislavsky, 1938 Moisei Nappelbaum

Actress Faina Ranevskaya, 1928 Moisei Nappelbaum

Movie director Vsevolod Pudovkin, author of the iconic silent movie 'Mother', 1925 Moisei Nappelbaum

Musicians:

Dmitry Shostakovich Moisei Nappelbaum

Famous composer Aram Khachaturyan, 1939 Moisei Nappelbaum

Musician and composer Mstislav Rostropovich Moisei Nappelbaum

