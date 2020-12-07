Russian kids illustrate J.K.Rowling’s new book (PICS)

In November 2020 the world saw a new children’s book by J.K.Rowling, The Ickabog. The manuscript has been ready for a long time but only this year did Rowling decide to publish it as a way to help people around the world survive the lockdown. So, she came up with a contest and suggested that publishers around the world include illustrations by local young readers.
The Russian translation of The Ickabog was put together by publisher Azbuka Attikus, and during the summer it accepted art works by young readers from all over Russia, giving them book excerpts and lists of topics. More than 30 drawings by children aged 6-12 finally were included in the book. Here are some of them.
Sofya Volkiva, 12 years old, city of Yoshkar-Ola in the Mari El Republic
Nelli Alperovich, 12 years old, Rostov-on-Don
Riana Yamalieva, 7 years old, city of Nizhnevartovsk in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Territory
Darya Meshkova, 10 years old, town of Pushkin near St. Petersburg
Evita Muchkinova, 9 years old, city of Elista in the Republic of Kalmykia
Yevdokia Obolenskaya, 11 years old, town of Ostrov in Pskov Region
Olesya Kashirina, 12 years old, city of Petrozavodsk in the Karelia Republic
Artem Avdeyev, 7 years old, Moscow
Alisa Ostrovskaya, 11 years old, Moscow
Alisa Kurcheva, 11 years old, Novosibirsk
Elena Yeremenko, 10 years old, Moscow
Yekaterina Omelnitskaya, 12 years old, Orenburg
Maya Matrosovich, 10 years old, St. Petersburg
Alina Zakharova, 12 years old, town of Arsha in Chelyabinsk Region
Uma Abdulazimova, 10 years old, city of Grozny in Chechen Republic
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox