How LOVE was depicted by Russian artists (PICS)

Serenade, 1890s. Klavdy StepanovState Art and Architecture Museum, Oranienbaum
Could any woman resist when she hears a love song? It seems that this handsome guy knows the secret of seduction!
A shepherd and peasant woman, 1849. Vassily KhudyakovState Russian Museum, Saint Petersburg
Despite this scene looking like an accidental meeting, we see the lady in her festive dress, earrings with big gems and a kind of tiara on her head.
A carpenter’s apprentice asks for the hand of his master's daughter, 1856. Carl SchultzMuseum of V. A. Tropinin and Moscow Artists of his time, Moscow
The artist masterfully depicted a traditional domestic scene for his time. The poor student, wearing the most solemn costume, assures the father of his bride of his sincere love. The father doesn’t seem to believe him very much.
Dating, 1858. Yevgraph SorokinState Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow
This scene was seen by the artist in Spain while on his travels. It depicts a lovers’ date on a hot summer day.
In a hayloft, 1872. Konstantin TrunovskyTyumen Museum of Fine Arts
Trunovsky devoted many of his artworks to rural life, depicting wonderful landscapes and the everyday situations of its dwellers. This is one of the most romantic of his paintings, when a couple rest in a hayloft… spotted by a local boy.
Following the example of the gods, 1879. Genrikh SemigradskyLviv National Art Gallery
A young couple’s date surrounded by Antic-style decorations.
Declaration, 1891. Vladimir MakovskyState Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow
This very sincere and romantic painting depicts the declaration of love. A young man has come to his beloved to open his heart. She was playing the piano and didn’t expect his visit. Both look confused, but happy.
A sailor and a sweetheart, 1920. Boris KustodievI. I. Brodsky Apartment Museum, Saint Petersburg
A merry sailor is walking with his lady who is wearing the most trendy dress of the 1920s. Wrapped with a fur cape with a fox’s head and holding a rose in her mouth, the woman looks very eccentric, but her cavalier isn’t too modestly dressed, either!
Spring, 1935. Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin.State Russian Museum
This artist depicted, in his very recognizable style, courting in the countryside. In spring, nature is waking up, and people attempt to find their love, too.
Wedding on tomorrow street, 1962. Yury Pimenov.State Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow
The artist devoted many of his works to the young people who built communism. This newly married couple looks happy even walking on a street under construction surrounded by an unfinished residential complex.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox