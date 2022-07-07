10 masterpieces of contemporary gemstone carving (PHOTOS)

Jasper, carnelian, obsidian, labradorite, silver
Obsidian, jasper, cacholong, chrysolite, gold, silver
Agate, morion, silver
Smoky quartz, jasper
Gold, silver, precious stones, cacholong, jade, amethyst, quartz
Jade, faceted black stones
Brazilian agate
Ural Jasper
Jade, obsidian, rock crystal, gold, silver
Jade, carnelian, lapis lazuli, cacholong, jambul chalcedony, silver, citrine, cubic zirconia
The ‘Contemporary Gemstone Carving’ exhibition will be held in the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg from July 9 to December 31, 2022.
