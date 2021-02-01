7 Russian ivory masterpieces from the 18th century (PHOTOS)

Check out the incredible objects craftsmen from the village of Kholmogory in Arkhangelsk Region in Russia’s far north created from walrus and mammoth tusks in the 18th and 19th centuries!

1. Jewelry box

First half of the 18th century, walrus tusk

Moscow Kremlin Museums

2. Desk casket

First half of the 18th century, walrus tusk

Moscow Kremlin Museums

3. Plaque with a portrait of Catherine the Great

Last quarter of the 18th century, walrus tusk

Moscow Kremlin Museums

4. Plaque with portraits of Russian tsars

Last quarter of the 18th century, walrus tusk

Moscow Kremlin Museums

5. Decorative sculpture The Bronze Horseman

A miniature copy of the monument to Peter the Great by Étienne Falconet, 18th century, mammoth tusk, walrus tusk

Moscow Kremlin Museums

6. Sculptural composition Parable of the Good Samaritan

1803, walrus tusk

Moscow Kremlin Museums

7. The Last Supper icon

Early 19th century, walrus tusk

Moscow Kremlin Museums

From February 5 to April 4, 2021, the Moscow Kremlin will hold an exhibition of Russian carving art donated to the museum by collector Mikhail Karisalov.

