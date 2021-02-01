7 Russian ivory masterpieces from the 18th century (PHOTOS)

First half of the 18th century, walrus tusk
First half of the 18th century, walrus tusk
Last quarter of the 18th century, walrus tusk
Last quarter of the 18th century, walrus tusk
A miniature copy of the monument to Peter the Great by Étienne Falconet, 18th century, mammoth tusk, walrus tusk
1803, walrus tusk
Early 19th century, walrus tusk
From February 5 to April 4, 2021, the Moscow Kremlin will hold an exhibition of Russian carving art donated to the museum by collector Mikhail Karisalov.
