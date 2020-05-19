Before and after: Restored artworks once damaged by the Nazis (PHOTOS)

The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts has launched a feature on its website titled Twice Rescued, showing incredible photos of works of art, antique ceramics and sculptures that suffered damage during World War II - before and after their restoration.
In 1945, Soviet museums received art treasures brought from Germany as compensatory restitution. Soviet specialists restored these painting masterpieces from the Dresden Gallery, as well as other unique antique and Western European sculpture works and applied arts. This work continued into modern Russia, as well. In the first decade of the 2000s alone, Russian restorers brought over 750 rare objects ‘back to life’.
Rome, 1st century BC - 1st century AD
Italy, 1500-1525 (?)
Cyprus, 7th century BC
Italy, mid-1550s
After a model by Desiderio da Settignano (1430-1464)
Florence, 1425-1430 (?)
Attica, early 3rd century BC
Etruria, 6th century BC
Southern Italy, Apulia. From Ceglie del Campo, ca. 320 BC
The ‘Twice Rescued’ photo exhibition of artworks restored in the Pushkin Museum workshops will open in the Indian city of Chennai in September 2020 and at the Pushkin Museum itself in October 2020.
