20 famous photos of the Eastern front during World War II

1. Moscow residents listen to the June 22 government radio announcement on the invasion of Nazi Germany.
2. Wehrmacht soldiers on the Eastern front in 1941.
3. German infantry during the first months of Operation Barbarossa.
4. Heinrich Himmler, Reichsführer-SS, head of the Gestapo and the Waffen-SS, inspects a prisoner-of-war camp in the Soviet Union in August 1941.
5. Soviet soldiers during the Siege of Leningrad in November 1941.
6. Political commissar Alexey Yeremenko leads his men into combat against German positions in Ukraine, July 12, 1942. He was killed minutes after this photo was taken.
7. A view of the Barmaley fountain in the railway station square in Stalingrad, destroyed by German Air Forces during World War II.
8. Street fights in Stalingrad in November 1942.
9. A Soviet soldier with a German POW after the Battle of Stalingrad was over.
10. Execution of partisans in winter 1943.
11. Soviet IL-2 planes attacking Nazi troops during the Battle of Kursk in July 1943.
12. Attack of the Soviet troops at Prokhorovka during the Battle of Kursk in July 1943.
13. Artillery soldiers of the 2nd Belorussian Front, 1944.
14. Red Army Guards Captain Sergey Ivanov holding a child in the liberated Yugoslavian village of Omoljica in October 1944.
15. Soviet doctors and Red Cross representatives among the Osventsim (Auschwitz) death camp prisoners, soon after the camp was liberated by the Red Army in early February 1945.
16. The Yalta conference of three allied powers on February 4-11, 1945. In the center (seated left to right): British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Marshal of the USSR Joseph Stalin.
17. A Soviet offensive near Breslau in March 1945.
18. U.S. Army Private Byron Shiver and Red Army soldier Ivan Numladze during the meeting of American and Soviet troops at the Elbe River, near Torgau in Germany on April 25, 1945.
19. The Soviet flag ‘Banner of Victory’ on the Reichstag building in Berlin, May 1, 1945.
20. Female military traffic constable Maria Shalneva in Alexanderplatz in Berlin on May 1, 1945.
