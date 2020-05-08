20 famous photos of the Eastern front during World War II

Timofey Melnik/Sputnik, The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

The whole essence of the most brutal conflict in history is captured in these stunning photos.

1. Moscow residents listen to the June 22 government radio announcement on the invasion of Nazi Germany.

Evgeny Khaldey/Sputnik

2. Wehrmacht soldiers on the Eastern front in 1941.

U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

3. German infantry during the first months of Operation Barbarossa.

Narodowe Archiwum Cyfrowe

4. Heinrich Himmler, Reichsführer-SS, head of the Gestapo and the Waffen-SS, inspects a prisoner-of-war camp in the Soviet Union in August 1941.

Getty Images

5. Soviet soldiers during the Siege of Leningrad in November 1941.

Vsevolod Tarasevich/Sputnik

6. Political commissar Alexey Yeremenko leads his men into combat against German positions in Ukraine, July 12, 1942. He was killed minutes after this photo was taken.

Maks Alpert/Sputnik

7. A view of the Barmaley fountain in the railway station square in Stalingrad, destroyed by German Air Forces during World War II.

Emmanuil Evzerikhin/TASS

8. Street fights in Stalingrad in November 1942.

Georgy Zelma/Sputnik

9. A Soviet soldier with a German POW after the Battle of Stalingrad was over.

Bundesarchiv

10. Execution of partisans in winter 1943.

Bundesarchiv

11. Soviet IL-2 planes attacking Nazi troops during the Battle of Kursk in July 1943.

Fyodor Levshin/Sputnik

12. Attack of the Soviet troops at Prokhorovka during the Battle of Kursk in July 1943.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

13. Artillery soldiers of the 2nd Belorussian Front, 1944.

Emmanuil Evzerikhin/TASS

14. Red Army Guards Captain Sergey Ivanov holding a child in the liberated Yugoslavian village of Omoljica in October 1944.

Evgeny Khaldey/Sputnik

15. Soviet doctors and Red Cross representatives among the Osventsim (Auschwitz) death camp prisoners, soon after the camp was liberated by the Red Army in early February 1945.

B. Fishman/Sputnik

16. The Yalta conference of three allied powers on February 4-11, 1945. In the center (seated left to right): British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Marshal of the USSR Joseph Stalin.

Sputnik

17. A Soviet offensive near Breslau in March 1945.

Timophey Melnik/Sputnik

18. U.S. Army Private Byron Shiver and Red Army soldier Ivan Numladze during the meeting of American and Soviet troops at the Elbe River, near Torgau in Germany on April 25, 1945.

Georgy Khomzor/Sputnik

19. The Soviet flag ‘Banner of Victory’ on the Reichstag building in Berlin, May 1, 1945.

Vladimir Grebnev/Sputnik

20. Female military traffic constable Maria Shalneva in Alexanderplatz in Berlin on May 1, 1945.

Evgeny Khaldey/Sputnik

