These handmade kokoshniks are real works of art! (PHOTOS)

Anna Pestova in her headdress Haneda Anka

Anna Pestova works as a school teacher in the city of Ulyanovsk on the Volga River. And, in her free time, she is engaged in her favorite hobby - designing kokoshniks.

Among her works are Russian-style princesses, delicate spring headdresses with flowers, as well as bright and daring fairy-tale images.

‘Fiery Agafena’ kokoshnik Haneda Anka

Anna made her very first work for the university’s ‘Snow Maiden’ costume for the annual New Year’s event. It glittered with sequins, but the girl herself decided that the kokoshnik was far from ideal. Three years later, Anna decided to work closely on her new hobby - and succeeded!

Kokoshnik based on the Russian fantasy film ‘He's a Dragon’ Haneda Anka

The real kickstart and turning point was 2015. Then, Anna decided to repeat the kokoshnik from Mikhail Vrubel’s painting, ‘The Swan Princess’.

‘Swan Princess’ kokoshnik (L); Mikhail Vrubel’s painting of the same name (R) Haneda Anka

It took the girl about three months to make it, as it did for almost all her subsequent ones. All in all, she has made about 12 pieces since 2015. She makes headdresses in her spare time, because she has a day job. Creativity is a leisure activity for her and she also finds time for her family and husband.

Anna in a ‘Jupiter’ kokoshnik Haneda Anka

Anna is often inspired by the works of artists, both ancient and modern, and she inevitably asks permission to use their pictorial work and interpret it as a real kokoshnik. Sometimes, artists even send reference sketches especially for her.

Kokoshnik, inspired by the works of Russian illustrator Yevgeny Kuzmich Haneda Anka

One of Anna’s own favorite pieces is the ‘Frina’ kokoshnik pictured below. It was inspired by Marina Bychkova’s porcelain dolls. The three faces on the headdress were made for her on a 3D printer by Anna’s friends.

‘Frina’ kokoshnik Haneda Anka

Anna describes creating the frame for the future kokoshnik as the most difficult and time-consuming stage of the work. She has to think it out so that all the numerous and heavy ornaments can be held on it. Anna’s kokoshniks can weigh up to 750 grams.

Lilac flower wreath kokoshnik Haneda Anka

Each of her works is unique. She admits that regular people rarely buy her works, they are quite expensive, so it’s mostly collectors or art lovers. But, kokoshniks are often rented for colorful photoshoots.

A headdress inspired by the work of Mexican artist Karla Rodriguez Haneda Anka

It took Anna more than six months to make the headdress in the photo below. It was especially loved by her followers and became the absolute champion of the number of rentals and photoshoots.

For some of the kokoshniks Anna is also sewing costumes Haneda Anka

In her work, she uses fabric, plastic, rhinestones and beads. Almost everything she buys in her native Ulyanovsk or orders in the store.

This kokoshnik was inspired by the portrait of Princess Alexandra Pavlovna Romanova Haneda Anka

Anna always shares her new work on social media and often pins visual images that she was inspired by. The girl also shoots videos of her work in progress.

