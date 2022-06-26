The ‘kokoshnik’ in Russian art (PICS )

Russia Beyond (Public Domain)
The most renowned headdress from Russia had a huge number of forms and types. That is why it inspired many artists.
Ivan Argunov. Portrait of a peasant woman, 1784
Pyotr Drodzhin. Portrait of a merchant wife wearing a kokoshnik, 1796
Unknown artist. Portrait of Glafira Zimina, a girl from a merchant family, early 19th century
Alexey Venetsianov. Portrait of the artist’s wife, Marfa Venetsianova, 1828
Alexey Venetsianov. The Nurse with the Child, 1830s
Karl Bryullov. Svetlana at a fortune-telling, 1836
Nizhny Novgorod State Art Museum
Unknown artist. Peasant woman wearing a kokoshnik, 19th century
Abram Klyukvin. A woman wearing a Toropets pearl kokoshnik and shawl, early 19th century
Pimen Orlov. Portrait of an unknown court lady in a Russian dress, circa 1835
Alexander Malyukov. Portrait of Empress Alexandra Fyodorovna, 1836
Ivan Kramskoi. Portrait of Empress Maria Fyodorovna, 1881
Viktor Vasnetsov. Boyarina (Portrait of Vera Mamontova), 1884
Viktor Vasnetsov. Portrait of a woman wearing a kokoshnik, 1920
Alupka State Museum-Reserve (Vorontsov Palace)
Konstantin Makovsky. Russian beauty, 1880s
Konstantin Makovsky. Boyarina by a window, 1890s
Konstantin Makovsky. Boyarina, 1890s
Konstantin Makovsky. On the outskirts, 1890s
Konstantin Makovsky. Cup of honey, 1890s
Konstantin Makovsky. Portrait of Zinaida Yusupova in a Russian dress, circa 1895
Konstantin Makovsky. Young Boyarina, 1890s
Konstantin Makovsky. Portrait of a girl in a Russian dress, 1910
Mikhail Nesterov, Girl wearing a kokoshnik. Portrait of M.Nesterova, 1885
Vasily Surikov, Portrait of young woman with a kokoshnik, 1892
