Almost 50 years before the famous Wanderers artists broke the rules of the bourgeois salon painting, it was the beginning of the 19th century when Alexey Venetsianov took a glimpse on the peasant world through the prism of Romanticism. He made it a matter of his art alongside the idyllic rural landscape and found a special charming universe in it. Absolutely incredible sense of space, light and calmness, that is what all Venetsianov’s works are about.
Showing Russian realities and being a classic Russian artist, he ranks the same place in world art as European romanticism painters. Back home, he has so many followers who turn to portraying peasant life, that art experts even define them as a separate artistic school, the Venetsianov school.
An exhibition of Alexey Venetsianov works is on display at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow until February 6, 2022.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox