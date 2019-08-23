The 100 main Russian artists you should know (PHOTOS)

Of course, the Russian art world has far more than 100 great names worth knowing. We have selected the most significant and striking figures of their time, from the Middle Ages to the present, who have become an integral part of the global art scene.

1. AES+F group

Considered one of the most successful and famous art groups today, AES+F has exhibitions all over the world. The multimedia installations and projects by Tatyana Arzamasova, Lev Yevzovich, Yevgeny Svyatsky and Vladimir Fridkes are devoted, primarily, to global culture and an analysis of modern values.

‘Inverso Mundus’, 2015

Their installation film “Inverso Mundus” (Latin for “inverted world”) was shown at the Venice Biennale and is still touring museums around the world.

2. Ivan Aivazovsky

No-one paints the sea like Ivan could! Painter Aivazovsky was revered as one of the most prolific artists, creating over 6,000 seascapes. Art historians and art critics consider ‘The Black Sea’ artwork to be his magnum opus, the result of the artist's rethinking of his life and career.

3. Yuri Albert

Albert’s famous artworks with text often become Internet memes, while his retrospective exhibition, "What did the artist mean by that?" at the Moscow Museum of Modern Art, remained in a state of permanent change throughout its duration. This is what Yuri Albert is all about. At the age of 15, this conceptualist artist found himself in the workshop of Komar and Melamid, under whose influence he began creating works that rethink the essence of modern art.

‘I am not Jasper Johns’, 1980 Sreda obuchenia

Albert's favorite trick is to take a well-known work, change it and turn it into his own, at the same time engaging in a polemic with the original. Take, for example, his landmark series of works in which the artist ironically compares himself with international art stars.

4. Leon Bakst

The European success of Sergei Diaghilev's famous Russian Seasons in Paris was largely due to Bakst. His sets and costume sketches for Ballets Russes productions became a sensation in their own right: they were even exhibited in the Louvre, while Bakst's Orientalist style set a fashion in Paris for turbans, wide trousers and colored wigs.

5. Andrey Bartenev

The eccentric Bartenev made a name for himself in the 1990s: his costumes made of any available materials, as well as performances and installations, became a symbol of the time.

Since then, he has become known as "a master of the outrageous", a one-man festivity and a walking performance: Bartenev stands out in a crowd thanks to his bright freakish costumes. They continue to be his way of exploring the world or rethinking familiar plots.

6. Ely Bielutin

Avant-garde artist Bielutin had a reputation for experimentation and mystification. He set up a studio in Moscow and a kind of a school called New Reality, which united more than 3,000 artists. In 1962, works by his studio's abstract artists were exhibited at the Manezh exhibition hall in Moscow.

The exhibition was visited by Communist Party Secretary-General Nikita Khrushchev, who hated what he saw, describing it "a mess". After that, New Reality was virtually banned, with Bielutin becoming a recluse and not displaying his works almost until perestroika.

7. Victor Borisov-Musatov

Borisov-Musatov was a symbolist, who specialized in painting dilapidated old manors, garden tea parties and members of the Russian nobility at the turn of last century. They say that as a representative of the Silver Age, he tried to capture "the vanishing world" and the last echoes of an outgoing era.

‘The Pool’ was the starting point of his recognition as a symbolist artist: the painting depicts his sister and bride sitting by a country house pond. The picture became his wedding gift to his wife and his first significant success.

8. Karl Bryullov

Bryullov was one of the best portrait painters of his time. He painted official and private portraits of the Russian aristocracy, attended imperial receptions and knew Alexander Pushkin.

But all that came after 12 years living in Italy, six of which Bryullov had spent working on his monumental work ‘The Last Day of Pompeii’. For it, the artist received the Grand Prix at the Paris Exhibition and recognition in Europe and Russia.

9. Vladimir Borovikovsky

He painted the Russian aristocracy, including the emperor, but is better known for his portraits of young ladies, which are displayed not only in the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow but also at the Louvre in Paris. Borovikovsky's trademark achievement was his ability to express the distinct sensuality of his models.

10. Grisha Bruskin

In the Soviet Union, his works were rejected, and he found recognition only with the start of perestroika. In 1988, at Sotheby's first and only auction in the USSR, his "Fundamental Lexicon" was sold to a Western collector for a (then) record-breaking $416,000 (following an interrogation by the KGB, the predecessor to the FSB). A couple of weeks later, Bruskin was in America, and his work has since been exhibited in the world's most famous museums.

‘Fundamental Lexicon’ is a series of canvases in which numerous plaster figurines - pioneers, athletes, proletarians, Komsomol members – are carrying the emblems of official Soviet culture, the visual code of Soviet mass agitation and propaganda.

11. David Burliuk

Burliuk gained recognition as "the father of Russian futurism" both in Russia and abroad, in particular, in New York, where he settled in 1922 and was active in pro-Soviet circles. Burliuk promoted futurism and cubism by all means available to him: he published a magazine, printed brochures, wrote poems and reviews, and painted.

Genuine success came to him with his ‘Portrait of My Uncle’, Burliuk's only painting that he managed to find a buyer for in almost every city. It became his manifesto of cubo-futurism. "The artist created [the portrait] quickly in a hotel, by gluing newspaper clippings into an angle-torn face, which had three eyes, two noses and so on," his friend and fellow artist Yevgeny Spassky recalled.

12. Erik Bulatov

Bulatov was one of the founders of Sots Art, along with Komar and Melamid. His solo exhibitions are held in leading museums and galleries around the world.

"Space is freedom," Bulatov used to say. Literally, ‘Glory to the CPSU’ is a Soviet slogan set against the background of a blue sky. Metaphorically, it is freedom that is seeping even through the grid of communist ideology.

13. Viktor Vasnetsov

Vasnetsov tried himself in different styles and types of work, from painting church frescos (like in the Church of the Savior on the Spilled Blood in St. Petersburg) to creating curving art nouveau embellishments. However, for most Russians, he is associated exclusively with characters from Russian fairy tales. In popular imagination, these characters look very much the way Vasnetsov depicted them.

The painting ‘Bogatyrs’, which depicts popular Slavic superheroes Dobrynya Nikitich, Ilya Muromets and Alyosha Popovich, took him nearly 20 years to complete.

14. Vladimir Weisberg

Weisberg stands apart in the context of Russian art: he belongs neither to official art, nor to nonconformists. His trademark style is so-called "white painting", pictures that appear to have been painted with white paint on a white background. According to Weisberg himself, he tried to achieve "invisible art".

In actual fact, he hardly ever used white pigment. His paintings are an intricate combination of small multi-colored particles. "A picture should turn white if all, literally all, its colors, fit in," he used to say.

15. Alexey Venetsianov

Venetsianov was one of the first artists to depict scenes from the life of common people, making a name for himself in "the peasant genre". At the same time, he was not particularly interested in the practicalities of peasants' everyday life.

His paintings were more about spaciousness, freedom and immensity. Many believe that his ‘Reaping’ painting epitomizes the true Russian landscape.

16. Vasily Vereshchagin

A painter of battle scenes, Vereshchagin usually painted what he saw with his own eyes. He had been to many wars and had traveled the world from India to Syria. He organized his exhibitions in New York and London himself, often displaying not only his paintings but also trophies from the battlefield.

However, his ‘Apotheosis of War’ is an exception, in that he painted it not from life, but from an idea in his head. On its frame the artist wrote: "Dedicated to all great conquerors - past, present and future."

17. Mikhail Vrubel

Vrubel is primarily associated with the image of a demon, whom he painted repeatedly and obsessively. The image of a fallen angel suffering from his demonic nature had been inspired by Mikhail Lermontov's poem of the same name. Vrubel made some 30 sketches for this painting.

Vrubel admitted that he had seen a demon in his nightmares too. An acute psychosis, which the artist developed in his later life, combined with his obsession with a single image prompted his contemporaries to conclude that Vrubel had been driven mad by his addiction to demonism.

18. Nikolai Ge

Ge offered an interpretation of religious storylines that ran counter to the established canon, for which he often fell foul of church censors. However, he was convinced that this was the way to find true emotions and meanings in well-known plots.

Ge painted his famous ‘Golgotha’ a year before his death. "Yes, this painting tormented me terribly,” he wrote to his friend Leo Tolstoy. “Yesterday, I found the final thing that I need, a form that is quite alive. I found a way to depict Christ and the two thieves together on Golgotha, without the crosses... In a word... three souls alive on the canvas. I myself am crying when I look at this picture."

19. Natalia Goncharova

Goncharova, together with her husband Mikhail Larionov, was among the pioneers of the Russian avant-garde. From 1914, she worked on Diaghilev's Russian Seasons in Paris, where she remained until her death in 1962.

Today, her works can be found in the world's leading art collections, including the Tate Modern in London and the Centre Pompidou in Paris. In 2010, Christie's sold a painting of hers for $9 million, making her the most expensive (at the time) female artist in history.

20. Theophanes the Greek

A leading Old Rus’ painter, Theophanes the Greek, is the creator of one of the holiest objects in Russian Orthodox Christianity. His Icon of the Virgin with the baby Christ in her arms is considered to be miraculous: according to legend, it often helped in battles.

This image, like Andrei Rublev's ‘Trinity’, has become part of the Russian cultural code.

21. Dmitri Gutov

Gutov belongs to the generation of artists who came into their own in the early 1990s. He creates new readings of canonical objects in culture, the Russian language, Russian icons and classical art in the belief that their essence can be conveyed in a matter of minutes. His most recognizable art objects are metal panels with a version of Rembrandt and old Russian icons. Once the viewer moves a little to the side, the image is distorted. The idea is that this distortion goes through all stages in the development of the 20th century, from cubism to expressionism to abstraction.

The list of art venues where the artist has ever exhibited is practically endless, from the Venice and Sydney Biennale and Documenta in Kassel to the Guggenheim Museum.

22. Aleksandr Deyneka

This major figure in Soviet official art was one of the pillars of socialist realism, celebrating good health, sports, labor, and the new, Soviet, way of life. He polished this style to perfection: his strong, pumped-up men and women tirelessly, and with a smile on their faces, defend cities, work in factories and glorify the party.

Deyneka's contemporaries either idolized or hated him: where he depicted heroism in the name of communism, others saw deprivation and lack of choice. After all, his utopian projects were created against the backdrop of mass poverty and reprisals.

23. Elena Elagina and Igor Makarevich

This duo of Moscow Conceptualists, already considered living legends of contemporary art, experiment with the creation of social utopias with the help of fictional characters.

One of the most complex and longest of them, the ‘Homo Lignum’ project, is still ongoing. It tells the story of a humble accountant, Nikolai Ivanovich Borisov, who has a manic desire to become a tree.

24. Vadim Zakharov

In the 1970s, Zakharov joined the circle of Moscow Conceptualists, starting with absurdist actions and leading to painting. "Between 1985 and 1989, I created a lot of huge paintings, after which I did not paint a single one with the exception of just a few made in charcoal, and now to go back to canvas and oil is a torture for me," he said. In 1989, he moved to Cologne, where a new stage in his artistic career began - installations.

His project "Danae" became a sensation at the Venice Biennale. In the first hour after its opening, a queue lined up to the Russian pavilion to look at the unique process of a famous Ancient Greek myth materializing through a golden shower of coins with the words trust, freedom, love, and unity written on them pouring down from a room where only male viewers were allowed, to "the womb", where only female viewers were allowed.

25. Konstantin Zvezdochetov

He is the Russian king of kitsch, without whom no major exhibition of contemporary art can do. Zvezdochetov belongs to the generation of Soviet artists who were the first to enter the international art scene and became known as "contemporary Russian art".

There was a time when he was offended to be called an “artist”. He said, "I am a person who offers interpretations... All I do are quotations and compilations."

26. Anatoly Zverev

He is often referred to as "the Russian Van Gogh". Robert Falk said of him: "Every touch of his brush is priceless", while Picasso himself echoed him. A decorator by trade, Zverev entered the art scene in the late 1950s, and in 1965, his first international exhibition was held in Motte in Paris, although he himself never went abroad.